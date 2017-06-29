Island Games 2017: Jersey and Guernsey's young sprinters win medals

Josh Allaway, Hannah Lesbirel, Sam Dawkins and Olivia Allbut

Guernsey's Hannah Lesbirel took 200m gold and Olivia Allbut, 15, won a silver for Jersey as young sprinters took centre stage at the Island Games.

Lesbirel won in 24.69 seconds in windy conditions, while Allbut claimed second in the 400m hurdles on her Games debut.

Josh Allaway ran 10.55 seconds to take 100m silver for the Sarnians, matched by Jersey's Sam Dawkins in the 400m.

Guernsey consolidated third place in the medal table thanks to four more swimming gold medals on day five.

Tom Hollingsworth won the 100m backstroke and helped the Sarnians claim the 4x100m freestyle relay title to take his tally of golds to six for the week.

His team-mate Miles Munro went one better on the day, clinching 50m freestyle gold as well as triumphs in the 4x50m and 4x100m freestyle races.

Gemma Atherley once again flew the flag for Jersey in the pool, winning the 100m freestyle and taking silver in the 100m individual medley to make it six medals overall.

Guernsey have won more medals than anyone else, while Jersey have the most bronzes

Both title holders out, but Alderney win

Both the men's and women's football champions from 2015 fell at the semi-final stage as Channel Island involvement was ended.

Guernsey's men were agonisingly beaten 4-3 by Isle of Man, with Matt Loaring scoring twice and Jacob Fallaize also netting in vain, as their opponents found a last-minute winner.

"I'm not going to hide behind the fact that this is a development group, somebody else can say that," said manager Steve Sharman. "We came here to win the gold medal and we didn't do it."

Meanwhile, Jersey's men side confirmed fifth place with a 3-2 triumph over Gotland, despite having three players sent off.

Alderney also tasted success, beating the Falkland Islands 3-0 for their first Island Games victory since 2003 - 5,109 days ago.

It came in the play-off for 15th and 16th place, known as the wooden spoon, but the result tops their previous best-ever result of 1-0.

Jersey will play the Isle of Wight on Friday for the chance to win a bronze medal

There was heartache for Jersey's women, who conceded two quickfire first-half goals in their 2-1 defeat by hosts Gotland.

Skipper Eve Watson's injury-time goal was not enough, though reaching the last four will be considered a success considering the resignation of boss Simon Petulla and his coaching team in March.

Campion and Chapman Jersey champions

Sarah Campion became a four-time Gotland Island Games champion - on the penultimate day of action she won the 50m prone smallbore rifle event, beating fellow red Susan De Gruchy by just 10 points.

Jersey's Andrew Chapman took the men's title by an even smaller margin to add to his silver in the equivalent team discipline.

Nikki Trebert proved that Guernsey also have expertise in the shooting, triumphing in the 25m standard pistol for her fourth Games medal, but first gold.

In the archery there was also a Jersey success, in the recurve head-to-head team knockout, where eight competitors helped them to the top step of the podium.