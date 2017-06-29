Football transfer gossip: Keita, Herrera, Manolas, Boateng, Perisic, Wilshere

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Transfer news

Liverpool are ready to bid for RB Leipzig's £70m-rated midfielder Naby Keita, 22. (Mirror)

The Reds will not prioritise Keita over Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and hope to acquire both the Guinea international and the Arsenal midfielder, 23. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton will complete the signing of Malaga striker Sandro, 21, next week. The Toffees have met his release clause and he has passed a medical but the Spanish club are refusing to sign release papers until his deal ends on 3 July. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United will not sell Ander Herrera to Barcelona this summer, despite reports the Spanish club will consider a move for the 27-year-old if they fail to sign his fellow midfielder Marco Verratti, 24, from Paris St-Germain. (Independent)

United could be left disappointed in their pursuit of Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic, 28, as the Italian club need to break even for the financial year, or face a Uefa sanction. (Telegraph)

Chelsea are considering a move for Roma defender Kostas Manolas. The 26-year-old had been close to a £26m move to Zenit St Petersburg but has stalled in order to consider his options.(London Evening Standard)

Blues boss Antonio Conte is becoming frustrated at the club's performance in the transfer market. (Star)

Southampton want Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 20, who is valued at £25m.(Sun)

Watford boss Marco Silva is determined to sign Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal. The 27-year-old left-back has also been linked with Liverpool. (Mirror)

Monaco do not expect to sell Thomas Lemar this summer and have told Arsenal and Tottenham, two of the 21-year-old winger's suitors, that he is not on the market.(Independent)

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has confirmed the club have contacted Liverpool about defender Joe Gomez, 20. (Brighton Argus)

Hull City defender Andy Robertson, 23, is a potential target for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp prepares to sign a left-back this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has seemingly ruled out the signing of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez , 28. Hoeness says the German club are intent on signing younger players. (Kicker, via Mail)

Zinedine Zidane's son has left Real Madrid to join Alaves. The midfielder, 22, has signed a three-year deal after failing to get a regular place in the team managed by his father. (FourFourTwo)

Chelsea have enquired about the availability of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, 28. (Gianluca di Marzio, via Star)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, 22, wants to stay but, amid interest from Barcelona and Manchester United, says he would like more money. (Goal)

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis says the club will make further signings this summer. (Star)

West Ham chairman David Gold has played down speculation the club are chasing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, and says the club are searching for two new strikers with Premier League experience.(Talksport)

Liverpool have turned down a number of loan approaches for winger Sheyi Ojo. The 20-year-old has attracted interest from Newcastle, Burnley and Middlesbrough following his success with England at the under-20s World Cup. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle look set to sign Eibar defender Florian Lejeune, 26, and may try to lure striker Andre Gray, also 26, from Burnley. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Atletico Madrid could scupper Swansea City's attempts to sign Las Palmas playmaker Roque Mesa, 28. (AS, via Wales Online)

Meanwhile...

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo shared an image of him holding his newborn twins. "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," wrote the 32-year-old.

Barcelona players past and present have started arriving in Argentina for the wedding of Lionel Messi. The Barca forward has invited the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Samuel Eto'o and Carles Puyol. (Mail)

Former Portsmouth and Leicester striker Steve Claridge will turn out for Salisbury FC - who he manages - on Saturday, aged 51. (Salisbury Journal)

A Nigerian club has sacked 27 players for performing "below expectations". (The Nation)

Manchester City are expected to field a youth side in the Checkatrade Trophy next season. The club declined to take part last season because of fixture clashes with international youth games. (Daily Telegraph)

Kieran Trippier has signed a new five-year contract at Tottenham Hotspur. The 26-year-old hopes to become the club's first-choice right-back. (Times)

Journalist Andy Mitten shared an image of five Manchester United greats using public transport. He wrote on Instagram: "I'm in Hong Kong. Group of lads from Manchester on the metro going to play 5-a-side."

Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Phil Neville, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs are all in Hong Kong

The best of Thursday's transfer news...

Real Madrid have enquired about signing 25-year-old Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, according to the Belgium international's agent. (Sport via Evening Standard)

Monaco and France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 22, has edged closer to completing his £35m switch to Chelsea after having a medical with the Premier League champions.(Daily Mirror)

Swansea City are in talks to sign Dutch goalkeeper Erwin Mulder. The 28-year-old Heerenveen player has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave on a free transfer. (Daily Mail)

Borussia Monchengladbach are putting together a formal offer of £12m for 23-year-old Tottenham and Netherlands forward Vincent Janssen.(Talksport)