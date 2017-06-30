Football transfer gossip: Hart, Rudiger, Morata, Bakayoko, Perisic, Keita, Matic

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Chelsea are aiming to complete a £125m triple deal for 22-year-old Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, Roma's 24-year-old defender Antonio Rudiger and Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, 26, who could become the club's £60m record signing. (Daily Telegraph)

The Blues are considering a move for Porto left-back Alex Telles, 24, as an alternative to Sandro, who is also a transfer target for Paris St-Germain. (Sun)

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24, has told friends his mind is made up to join Manchester United and that the deal "has been done". (Daily Express)

Former Spain and Real Madrid manager Vicente del Bosque has urged his old club to keep Morata. (Daily Express)

Manchester United will try to sign City keeper Joe Hart, 30, if David de Gea, 26, joins Real Madrid. (Sun)

United could yet land Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic as the 28-year-old Croatia international has told his agent to force through a move to the Premier League.(Goal)

West Ham have failed in club-record bids for Cologne striker Anthony Modeste, 29, and 25-year-old Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu. The Hammers have offered about £22m for each. (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester City are willing to wait in their potential bid for Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson because they believe the £25m asking price for the 24-year-old central defender is too high. (Leicester Mercury)

Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, 22, is reluctant to sign a new deal when he returns for pre-season unless he is given assurances he will get first-team opportunities. (Independent)

Watford are keen on a deal for Chalobah after he impressed for England in the European Under-21 Championship in Poland. (Sky Sports)

Southampton are close to making their first summer signing in 21-year-old defender Jan Bednarek from Polish side Lech Poznan. (Daily Echo)

European football pundit Gabriele Marcotti believes Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, 22. (Bleacher Report)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has made Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, 28, his top target with Monaco midfielder Fabinho, 23, on his way to Paris St-Germain. (Manchester Evening News)

Mourinho will also make a £15m move for 20-year-old Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney. (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United left-back Charlie Taylor, 23, is set to join Burnley, ending 14 years at Elland Road. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Former Newcastle United midfielder Mehdi Abeid, 24, says it would be an "honour" to return to St James' Park. The midfielder left the Magpies two years ago and has since played for Greek outfit Panathinaikos and French side Dijon. (Newcastle Chronicle)

West Bromwich Albion have agreed a £12m fee with Southampton for the transfer of striker Jay Rodriguez, 27. (Telegraph, via Birmingham Mail)

West Ham are to make a move for former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, 29, who joined Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. (Bild, via football.london)

Meanwhile...

Newcastle United sources have dismissed claims that manager Rafael Benitez is ready to walk away because of frustrations over a lack of transfer activity. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester United's legends beat their Barcelona counterparts at the Nou Camp with goals from Jesper Blomqvist, Karel Poborsky and Dwight Yorke. (Manchester United website)

Ronaldinho shared an image of himself with team-mates for the match, writing: 15 years ago I was with these superstars conquering the 2002 World Cup. Good to see you my friends Rivaldo, Juliano Belletti and Edmilson. (Ronaldinho Instagram)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is determined to give younger players such as Josh Onomah, Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters a chance of starring this season. (Independent)

Scott Parker, 36, has returned to Tottenham as under-18s coach after announcing his retirement from football earlier this week.(Evening Standard)

After sealing his move to AC Milan, Fabio Borini offered thanks to Sunderland fans, stating they "made him feel at home every single day". He also wrote: "What a great feeling this is! I'm so proud and happy to wear this shirt!"(Fabio Borini Instagram)

The best of Friday's transfer news...

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 28, has renewed his executive box at the Emirates - suggesting he will stay at the club.(Daily Mirror)

Bookmakers have cut the odds of Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, 20, moving to Leicester City, following a rush of bets. (Leicester Mercury)

Chelsea winger Pedro says he has never seen forward Diego Costa, 28, fall out with manager Antonio Conte - even though the Spain international is set to leave Stamford Bridge.(Daily Mirror)

Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone, 24, who spent last season on loan at Championship side Aston Villa, is wanted by several Premier League clubs including West Brom, Huddersfield and Leicester. (Sun)