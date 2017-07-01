Football transfer gossip: Mbappe, Sanchez, Sturridge, Hart

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Transfer news

Arsenal are preparing a £125m bid for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, 18, in an attempt to beat Real Madrid to his signature.(Sunday Mirror)

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti appeared to open the door for the club to make a move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez this summer by describing the 28-year-old Chilean as a "great player". (London Evening Standard)

Manchester City also want Sanchez, but Arsenal will not allow him to move to a Premier League rival.(Mail on Sunday)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could block Daniel Sturridge from leaving - because it will cost too much to replace the 27-year-old striker.(Sunday Mirror)

Striker Diego Costa is on the verge of rejoining Atletico Madrid from Chelsea - but the 28-year-old will not be able to play until January.(AS, via Mail on Sunday)

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, 24, dropped an enormous hint on Instagram that he is set to join Chelsea this summer. (Metro)

Swansea City are on the verge of completing the £11m signing of 28-year-old Las Palmas playmaker Roque Mesa.(Sunday Telegraph)

The agents of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin have begun negotiations to get the 22-year-old Spaniard a transfer back to his old club Barcelona this summer.(Sport, via Metro)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is considering a move for 30-year-old England goalkeeper Joe Hart.(Sun)

Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor, 23, is set to join Premier League side Burnley.(Yorkshire Post)

Meanwhile...

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 30, is now a married man but he may need to have a word with Diego Maradona, who seemed somewhat annoyed at having been left off the guest list.(Marca)

Speaking of getting married, Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reason to celebrate after popping the question to girlfriend Katie Goodland... and she said yes.(Mirror)

Bellerin has been mocked on social media for being the only player to wear his runners-up medal after the European Under-21 final.(Mail)

Twitter users joked after Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin kept his runners-up medal around his neck

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, 20, has revealed he is afraid to head the ball.(Manchester Evening News)

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios, 22, turned heads at Wimbledon on Saturday by showing off the new Tottenham shirt at the All England Club.(Independent)

The best of Saturday's transfer news...

Chelsea are aiming to complete a £125m triple deal for 22-year-old Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, Roma's 24-year-old defender Antonio Rudiger and Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, 26, who could become the club's £60m record signing. (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24, has told friends his mind is made up to join Manchester United and that the deal "has been done". (Daily Express)

Manchester United will try to sign City keeper Hart if David de Gea, 26, joins Real Madrid. (Sun)