Football transfer gossip: Mahrez, Lacazette, Sandro, Keita, Danilo, Coutinho

Transfer news

Arsenal are close to announcing the signing of Leicester's Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

The Gunners could complete the signing of France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 26, within the next 48 hours, according to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas. (Le Progress via Evening Standard)

Paris St-Germain have made an enquiry for Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, with the Reds valuing the 25-year-old at 100 million euros (£87m). (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea will hope to make a breakthrough in their bid to sign Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, 26, with negotiations planned with Juventus on Monday. (Daily Telegraph)

Antonio Conte faces a battle to sign any of Chelsea's defensive targets. Manchester City are interested in Roma centre-back Antonio Rudiger, 24. Barcelona are keen on Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, 30, and Juventus have also made a fresh attempt to persuade Sandro to sign a new deal. (Daily Mirror)

Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool to step up their pursuit of the RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, 22, who is set to have talks with his German club this week over his future. (Times - subscription required)

Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry, 36, is poised to be confirmed as an Aston Villa player on Monday. (Daily Telegraph)

Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim hopes to keep France striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, but has conceded more players could leave this summer. (RMC via Sky Sports)

Tottenham Hotspur have made a second offer for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva, 28, of about 30 million euros (£27m). (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Chelsea have made an enquiry to Real Madrid about their 25-year-old defender Danilo. (Marca via Daily Express)

Birmingham City target Mitchell Dijks has taken a step nearer an Ajax exit after the 24-year-old left-back was left out of the Dutch club's pre-season training camp. (Birmingham Mail)

Manchester City target Marquinhos, a 23-year-old Brazilian defender, has signed a new long-term deal with Paris St-Germain. (Independent)

Meanwhile...

From Oldham to Barcelona?

Oldham defender Ryan McLaughlin fooled fans on Twitter when he joked that he had "signed for Barcelona". (Liverpool Echo)

Ex-Swansea City winger Roland Lamah paid a touching tribute to former team-mate Cheick Tiote after scoring for FC Dallas, by unveiling a T-shirt bearing a message in honour of the former Newcastle player, who died last month. (Wales Online)

Videos have emerged of Barcelona striker Lionel Messi's dancing skills as the 30-year-old took to the floor during his wedding to Antonella Roccuzzo. (Daily Mail)

A statue of Luis Suarez has been vandalised in his hometown of Salto in Uruguay, with a note left at the scene referencing Messi's wedding. (101 Great Goals)

West Brom think there may be some confusion on the pitch this season after they signed Jay Rodriguez, who looks like a few other Baggies players. (West Brom Twitter)

The best of Sunday's transfer news

Arsenal are preparing a £125m bid for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, 18, in an attempt to beat Real Madrid to his signature. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton are planning a £20m move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, who is also a target for West Ham and Marseille. (Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is prepared to let England keeper Joe Hart, 30, move to rivals Manchester United.(Sunday Express)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could block Daniel Sturridge from leaving - because it will cost too much to replace the 27-year-old striker. (Sunday Mirror)

Striker Diego Costa is on the verge of rejoining Atletico Madrid from Chelsea - but the 28-year-old will not be able to play until January. (AS, via Mail on Sunday)