Football transfer gossip: Carvalho, Martins, Rooney, Hernandez, Sandro, Lehmann

Transfer news

Arsenal are planning a £70m double move for Sporting Lisbon midfielders William Carvalho, 25, and Gelson Martins, 22. (A Bola, via the Sun)

Everton are confident of bringing striker Wayne Rooney, 31, back to the club from Manchester United this summer. (Talksport)

West Ham United want to bring 29-year-old ex-Manchester United forward Javier Hernandez back to the Premier League from Bayer Leverkusen. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea have indicated they are willing to pay a club-record £60m for 26-year-old Juventus left-back Alex Sandro. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann is set to rejoin the club as a first-team coach. (Guardian)

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp says he will bring in five or six players this summer with the money he saved by not signing defender John Terry. (Daily Mirror)

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison has trained with Birmingham City with a view to a permanent move from Lazio. The 24-year-old previously played under Redknapp at QPR. (Daily Mirror)

Southampton want to secure the £8.75m signing of 18-year-old Caen striker Yann Karamoh, who is having a contract dispute with the French club. (Sun)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has entered talks over a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2020. (AS - in Spanish)

Manager Jose Mourinho is frustrated at Manchester United's failure to sign more players this summer, with defender Victor Lindelof, 22, the only arrival so far. (Daily Mirror)

Mourinho is desperate for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24, and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, 28, to join the club before Sunday. (Daily Star)

Real are remaining resolute in their determination to keep Morata until Manchester United pay his £79m price tag. (Marca, via Daily Express)

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita is understood to have his heart set on a move to Liverpool, although his club Red Bull Leipzig want £70m for the 22-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace have been priced out of a move for Mamadou Sakho, 27, with Liverpool wanting £30m for the central defender. (Guardian)

Swansea face competition from a number of other clubs, including Leicester, Rangers and Newcastle, to sign Coventry City's 20-year-old midfielder George Thomas. (Wales Online)

Newcastle United are close to signing 26-year-old Eibar defender Florian Lejeune for £8.7m. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester United are preparing a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra, 26. (AS via Manchester Evening News)

Meanwhile...

Aston Villa took a novel approach to announcing the signing of defender John Terry on their Twitter feed, by mocking up a Whatsapp conversation between the club's owners, manager and players...

Aston Villa have signed John Terry on a one-year deal following his exit from Chelsea

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he has performed his final 'dab' goal celebration and will now focus on his new routine - the 'Billy Dance'. (Esquire)

Inter Milan are furious with their 28-year-old winger Ivan Perisic after he took part in a professional beach volleyball competition. (Bild - in German)

Manchester City midfielder David Silva has revealed a drastic new haircut...

The best of Monday's transfer news

Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud could replace Romelu Lukaku at Everton if the Belgium striker leaves Goodison Park. Giroud, 30, is reportedly unsettled at Emirates Stadium and could move closer to an exit if the Gunners complete the signing of his France team-mate Alexandre Lacazette, 26. (Sun)

Arsenal are close to announcing the signing of Leicester's Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26.(Calciomercato - in Italian)

Manchester United are hopeful of completing the signing of Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 24, before they fly to the United States for their pre-season tour on Sunday. (Manchester Evening News)

United and Paris St-Germain will meet the £174m release clause in Barcelona forward Neymar's contract if the Brazil international chooses to leave the Spanish giants.(Don Balon via Daily Star)

Paris St-Germain have enquired about the availability of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, with the Reds valuing the 25-year-old Brazil midfielder at 100m euros (£87m). (Daily Mirror)