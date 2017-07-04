Football transfer gossip: Rooney, Rudiger, Bellerin, Perisic, Morata, Mawson, Barkley

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, 31, has been withdrawn from the club's tour of the US and will complete a free transfer back to Everton by the end of the week with the Toffees also looking to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 30, for £20m. (Sun)

United are looking to make a new bid for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, 28, with the Serie A side willing to cash in on the £48m-rated Croat. (Sky Italia - in Italian)

United will make a final push to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24, this week, but the La Liga champions are holding firm over their £72m asking price. (Independent)

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, 24, arrived in London to complete a £36m move to Premier League champions Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal's 32-year-old midfielder Santi Cazorla, who has not played for the club since October 2016 because of an Achilles problem, may miss the whole of the 2017-18 season. (Daily Express)

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, 22, has told the club he wants to leave, but his plea was immediately rejected by manager Arsene Wenger. Barcelona want to re-sign the player in a £35m deal. (Sun)

Tottenham are looking at signing England defenders Alfie Mawson, 23, from Swansea or Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson, 24, as they want to sell 24-year-old defender Kevin Wimmer for £20m. (Daily Mirror)

Burnley have had an £8m bid for striker Britt Assombalonga, 24, rejected by Championship side Nottingham Forest.(Daily Mail)

The Clarets are close to signing full-back Charlie Taylor from Leeds. The 23-year-old is out of contract this summer and the West Yorkshire side will be due a compensation fee.(Sky Sports)

Middlesbrough and Sunderland are considering a move for Leeds goalkeeper Rob Green, 37.(Yorkshire Evening Post)

Sunderland are closing in on season-long loan deals for Everton defenders Tyias Browning, 23, and Brendan Galloway, 21. (Sunderland Echo)

Wayne Rooney attended a spin class in Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse, 35, has come out of retirement to sign a short-term contract with Swiss side Yverdon Sport.(Daily Mail)

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 30, will sign a new Barcelona contract when he returns from his honeymoon later this month.(Goal)

Arsenal are planning a £70m double move for Sporting Lisbon's Portugal midfielders William Carvalho, 25, and Gelson Martins, 22. (A Bola, via Sun)

West Ham United want to bring 29-year-old Mexico and ex-Manchester United forward Javier Hernandez back to the Premier League from Bayer Leverkusen. (Daily Telegraph)