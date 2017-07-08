Football transfer gossip: Costa, Belotti, Lukaku, Dier, Lemar

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, is willing to have talks with manager Antonio Conte, and could play for the club again. The Spain international was told by text last season that he does not feature in the first-team plans. (Sun)

The Blues want more than £60m for Costa and will sell him even if Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, 24, chooses to join Manchester United instead of them. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea will move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, 23, and will have to pay about £90m to sign the Italy international. (Mirror)

Wayne Rooney is set to halve his wages to £150,000 a week to join Everton from Manchester United, who could end up paying the 31-year-old up to £15m plus a loyalty bonus. (Daily Mail)

United will turn their attention to signing 23-year-old Tottenham and England midfielder Eric Dier for a fee in the region of £50m once the Lukaku deal is completed. (Telegraph)

Arsenal are awaiting a response from Monaco after making a £40m bid for France winger Thomas Lemar, 21. (Football London)

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez, 26, who has also been linked with Arsenal, has been told by Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare that "if he doesn't show commitment he won't play". (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal will not sell forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, or midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, to a title rival, even though the pair are heading into the final year of their contracts. (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace are ready to bid for Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, 28. The Netherlands international played under Eagles boss Frank de Boer at Ajax. (AS, via Talksport)

West Ham have cooled their interest in Manchester City's £20m-rated England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30, and are now prioritising signing a striker. (Sun)

Liverpool have received a number of enquiries about defender Mamadou Sakho and are confident a club will meet their £30m asking price for the 27-year-old France international. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony is attracting interest from a number of Chinese Super League clubs, and the Premier League side hope to get £14m for the Ivory Coast international. (Independent)

Swansea have not received any offers for 23-year-old defender Alfie Mawson, with the former England Under-21 international a firm part of Paul Clement's plans. (South Wales Evening Post)

Southampton are hoping to beat newly promoted Newcastle and Brighton to the loan signing of Chelsea and England Under-21 midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Mirror)

Newcastle have held talks with Benfica about 28-year-old Greek midfielder Andreas Samaris, but the Premier League side are struggling to meet the £17.5m fee. (Mirror)

Middlesbrough have had a £5m bid rejected by the Magpies for goalkeeper Karl Darlow, 26. The Championship side are in need of a new number one after the departures of Victor Valdes and Brad Guzan.(Guardian)

Chelsea have joined a number of clubs interested in signing 22-year-old Lazio winger Keita Balde, who has one year left on his contract.(La Republicca, via Daily Express)

Sunderland will make a fresh bid for Bournemouth midfielder Max Gradel after having an initial loan offer for the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international rejected. (Sun)

Leeds hope to sign SD Huesca striker Samuel Saiz, 26, for £3m next week. The Spaniard scored 12 times for the Segunda Division side last season. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Back pages...

Meanwhile...

Former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Phil Neville congratulated Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku on his potential move to Old Trafford on Instagram with what may have been an edited image of the Belgium international wearing a Red Devils shirt.

West Brom's record signing Nacer Chadli failed to join his team-mates in boss Tony Pulis' boot camp trip to Austria as he opposed the gruelling schedule which includes 5am starts. (Sun)

The best of Friday's transfer news

Inter Milan want to make Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, the "poster boy" for the club's new era. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Daily Mirror)

Swansea City are braced for a revised £32m bid from Everton for midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27. (Daily Mail)