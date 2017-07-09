Football transfer gossip: Sanchez, Lemar, Conte, Rooney, Ibrahimovic

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Watch our weekly Football Gossip Live show, where we discuss all the latest transfer news.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, 31, has completed a medical before his anticipated return to boyhood club Everton. (Sky Sports)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, could be handed a new deal by United when he recovers from a knee injury. (Sunday Mirror)

Manager Antonio Conte will return to Chelsea on Monday and immediately seek talks after the club failed to re-sign striker Romelu Lukaku, 24, from Everton.(Sunday Express)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho sent a welcome message to Lukaku days before the striker opted to join the club. (Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham say midfielder Eric Dier, 23, is not for sale at any price after the England international was linked with a £50m move to Manchester United. (Mail on Sunday)

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, 25, but the Merseyside club are not willing to pay £66m. (Sport, via Metro)

The Reds will not rush to sign players this summer, after manager Jurgen Klopp told the club that quality must come before quantity. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, will be allowed to join Paris St-Germain or Bayern Munich - but not Premier League rivals Manchester City. (Sunday Express)

The Gunners have increased their offer for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, 21, to £40m after having a £35m bid rejected. (L'Equipe - in French)

Newly promoted Newcastle United want Manchester City's Fabian Delph, 27, but may have to contend with Stoke City for the midfielder's signature. (Mail on Sunday)

New Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer wants to sign out-of-favour Barcelona centre-back Thomas Vermaelen. The 31-year-old Belgium international spent last season on loan at Roma. (Sunday Mirror)

Paris St-Germain have convinced full-back Dani Alves, 34, to reject Manchester City and join them on a free transfer after leaving Juventus. (Record)

Newcastle have been in talks to sign Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore, 21, who could cost up to £20m. (Chronicle)

Former Republic of Ireland international Robbie Keane, 37, is interested in a move to Championship side Birmingham. The striker is available on a free transfer after leaving MLS side LA Galaxy. (Sky Sports)

Back pages...

Meanwhile...

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, liked a post on Instagram by United midfielder Paul Pogba, who was shaking hands and dancing with Old Trafford-bound Romelu Lukaku.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler says United's move for Lukaku is a "last-minute deal" and he is "baffled" by the transfer. (Sunday Mirror)

An Everton fan has uploaded a video on Twitter saying he "ended up partying" with the club's new signing Davy Klaassen.

Former England defender Sol Campbell is so frustrated by the refusal of clubs to give him a manager's job - or even an interview - that he is willing to "start at a non-league club" and work without a salary. (Observer)

The best of Saturday's transfer news

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, is willing to have talks with manager Antonio Conte, and could play for the club again. The Spain international was told by text last season that he does not feature in the first-team plans. (Sun)

Wayne Rooney is set to halve his wages to £150,000 a week to join Everton from Manchester United, who could end up paying the 31-year-old up to £15m plus a loyalty bonus. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are ready to bid for Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, 28. The Netherlands international played under Eagles boss Frank de Boer at Ajax. (AS, via Talksport)