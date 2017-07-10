Football transfer gossip: Sigurdsson, Morata, Bakayoko, Lemar, Szczesny

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Transfer news

12:00 BST Update

Chelsea are preparing to offer around £70m for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24. (AS)

Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic, 28, is already planning for life at Manchester United and expects to move to Old Trafford before the end of the transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

Swansea City midfielder Jack Cork is in talks with Burnley about a proposed £10m transfer to the Lancashire club.(Daily Mirror)

Newcastle have made an enquiry to Middlesbrough about signing forward Adama Traore, 21. (Chronicle)

Crystal Palace are set to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 21, on a season-long loan. (Daily Telegraph)

07:00 BST Update

Everton have made a new offer of £32m for Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27, which would take their summer spending past the £100m mark. (Daily Mail)

Having already agreed a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton, Manchester United could sign another Chelsea target after agreeing a £35m deal for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 22. (Daily Star)

Arsenal are willing to make a third bid of more than £45m for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, having already had offers of £30m and £40m turned down this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Gunners forward Theo Walcott, 28, is determined to fight for his place despite being linked with a £20m move to West Ham. (Daily Star)

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, 27, has been left out of Arsenal's pre-season tour to Australia and has been linked with a move to Serie A champions Juventus. (Sun)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is interested in £10m Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth, 19, who played at the Under-20 World Cup and whose agent is former Manchester United midfielder Juan Veron. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle are trying to finalise an £8.5m deal for Norwich midfielder Jacob Murphy, 22, although Southampton and Crystal Palace are also in the running to sign him. (Daily Mirror)

Leicester's Wales forward Tom Lawrence, 23, is a £7m target for Derby County boss Gary Rowett. (Sun)

North-east rivals Newcastle and Middlesbrough will both compete to sign Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, 20, on loan next season. (Times - subscription required)

West Brom are in talks with Bournemouth to sign defender Marc Wilson, 29, who would cost around £1m. (Birmingham Mail)

Burnley want to sign Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan, 33, for £2.5m after completing a deal for former Potters team-mate Jon Walters. (Sun)

Leeds are looking to sign Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, 20, on either a loan or permanent deal. (ESPN)

Manager Thomas Christiansen says a decision on the future of Leeds defender Giuseppe Bellusci, 27, has already been made after the Italian was involved in a confrontation with his own supporters during a friendly. (Yorkshire Post)

Back pages...

Meanwhile...

Manchester United's teenage striker Marcus Rashford pays tribute to Wayne Rooney following his return to Everton.

Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne scored for Newcastle in a charity match organised in the memory of former Magpies goalkeeper Pavel Srnicek, who died at the age of 47 in December 2015. (Chronicle)

Tottenham say the board have not been in any discussions relating to the sale of the club after reports emerged of a £1bn takeover backed by Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg. (Daily Express)

Security staff protecting Jose Mourinho and Manchester United on their pre-season tour of the USA will have to observe a complete alcohol ban for the full duration of their 18-day stay. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho paid a surprise visit to his former club Vasco da Gama and was paraded on the pitch before their Brazilian Serie A clash with rivals Flamengo. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa should expect to have to battle for promotion to the Premier League this season, despite signing defender John Terry, says Harry Redknapp, manager of Villa's rivals Birmingham. (Daily Star)

Arsenal players, including Olivier Giroud - linked with a move to Everton - tuck in to the in-flight hospitality en route to Australia.

The best of Sunday's transfer news

Arsenal have increased their offer for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, 21, to £40m after having a £35m bid rejected. (L'Equipe - in French)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, could be handed a new deal by United when he recovers from a knee injury. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, 25, but the Merseyside club are not willing to pay £66m. (Sport, via Metro)