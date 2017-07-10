Football transfer gossip: Bakayoko, Sanchez, Van Dijk, Dier, Iheanacho

Transfer news

Chelsea are closing in on Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 22, and he may sign in time to travel with his new team to China and Singapore on Monday. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants the club to make a £60m bid for Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier, 23. (Mirror)

United are yet to meet Inter Milan's asking price for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, 28, but a deal - for a fee of between £45m and £50m - is expected to be completed in the next week. (Independent)

United will not offer striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, a new contract despite allowing him to continue his recovery from knee surgery at their Carrington training base. (Star)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is determined to keep forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, who is yet to sign a new deal and is thought to want a move to Manchester City. (Independent)

The Gunners will compete with Liverpool and Manchester City for the signing of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26. (Sun)

Chelsea are prioritising the signing of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24, as it looks increasingly unlikely Spain forward Diego Costa, 28, will stay. (Guardian)

Roma are keen to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, 21, on a season-long loan deal, but the Red Devils are unlikely to sanction it. (Mirror)

Manchester City are one of four top European clubs ready to pay the £27m release clause in the contract of Real Sociedad centre-back Inigo Martinez, 26. (Marca, via Manchester Evening News)

Leicester City have agreed a deal in principle with Manchester City for the signing of striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 20. (Sky Sports)

James Rodriguez wants his future sorted out quickly after being offered to some of Europe's top clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea. Real Madrid are said to want £62m for the 25-year-old Colombia forward.(Mail)

Tottenham will hold talks with Estudiantes this week as they consider a bid for 19-year-old defender Juan Foyth. (London Evening Standard)

Deportivo La Coruna think they are unlikely to re-sign Arsenal striker Lucas Perez, 28, this summer. (FourFourTwo)

Burnley are looking to re-sign 28-year-old Swansea City midfielder Jack Cork, but they will not move for Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan, 33. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Newcastle United are considering a move for Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, 24. (France Football, via Get French Football News)

The Magpies are set to miss out on Manchester City winger Jesus Navas, as the 31-year-old is nearing a return to Sevilla. (Marca, via Talksport)

Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown, 20, is one of the players Brighton are looking at as they prepare for the Premier League season. (Brighton and Hove Independent)

Meanwhile...

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique showed off his karaoke skills in an Instagram post - but it would appear his vocal skills are not quite as strong as those of his Grammy award-winning partner Shakira.(Instagram)

New Liverpool signing Dominic Solanke says he left Chelsea to "make an impact" at Anfield. (Liverpool Echo)

Mousa Dembele showcased a novel gym routine at Tottenham.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba pushed a television reporter into a swimming pool when playing rock, paper, scissors with her and Romelu Lukaku in Los Angeles. (ESPN, via Sun)

Manchester United winger Ashley Young reacted to Wayne Rooney joining Everton by posting: "Wazza, it's been an honour and a privilege to play alongside you. Best of luck at Everton. Legend."

Back pages...

Chelsea are preparing to offer around £70m for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24. (AS)

Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic, 28, is already planning for life at Manchester United and expects to move to Old Trafford before the end of the transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle have made an enquiry to Middlesbrough about signing forward Adama Traore, 21. (Chronicle)

West Brom are in talks with Bournemouth to sign defender Marc Wilson, 29, who would cost about £1m. (Birmingham Mail)