Football transfer gossip: Costa, Fabinho, Mangala, Benteke, Alves

Transfer news

Atletico Madrid are becoming increasingly desperate to sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, having missed out on their three main targets this summer. The La Liga club are also trying to lure 23-year-old Monaco and Brazil midfielder Fabinho, who is a Manchester United target. (Independent)

Paris St-Germain are considering a move for 26-year-old Manchester City and France defender Eliaquim Mangala. (ESPN)

PSG are also on the verge of signing Brazil full-back Dani Alves on a free transfer despite interest from Manchester City in the 34-year-old. (Telegraph)

Everton want to replace Romelu Lukaku with 26-year-old Crystal Palace and Belgium striker Christian Benteke, but the Eagles are not willing to sell their record signing. (Daily Mirror)

Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, is expected to sign a new deal with Manchester United when he returns to fitness in October. (Sun)

West Ham want to sign Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30, but only on loan. (Telegraph)

Marseille have not given up hope of agreeing a deal to sign Moussa Sissoko from Tottenham. The 27-year-old France midfielder is keen to leave White Hart Lane. (Evening Standard)

West Brom are among 20 clubs competing to sign 22-year-old Chelsea and France defender Kurt Zouma on loan. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich's Brazil winger Douglas Costa, 26, arrived in Turin on Tuesday night to have a medical with Juventus. (ESPN)

Manchester United have opened talks with 27-year-old Spain midfielder Ander Herrera over a new deal worth £175,000 a week. (Daily Star)

Everton will rival Crystal Palace for £8.6m-rated Ajax and Netherlands defender Jairo Riedewald, 20. (Liverpool Echo)

Belgium winger Adnan Januzaj, 22, is set to end his Manchester United career and join Spanish side Real Sociedad. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham will up their offer for Marko Arnautovic after Stoke rejected a move from the club for the 28-year-old Austria forward. (Evening Standard)

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare wants to bring in Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, 32, as a replacement for Ron-Robert Zieler, 28, who has joined Stuttgart. (Hull Daily Mail)

The Foxes have offered Demarai Gray additional playing time to fend off interest in the England Under-21 international from Tottenham.(Independent)

Liverpool are considering a loan offer from Championship side Middlesbrough for England Under-20 winger Sheyi Ojo, 20. (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham, Southampton, and Crystal Palace have shown interest in Barcelona's Spanish forward Munir El Haddadi, 21. (Sport Witness, via Mundo Deportivo)

Newcastle United will miss out on goalkeeper Pepe Reina, 34, as the Spain international is set to sign a new contract at Napoli. (Chronicle, via Premium Sport)

Hertha Berlin have signed 20-year-old goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, son of former Tottenham legend Jurgen. (Talksport)

Meanwhile...

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin shared an image of himself living well on the deck of a boat.

Manchester United scouted Alexandre Lacazette but decided the 26-year-old striker, who became Arsenal's club record signing, was not to the standard required by Jose Mourinho. (Guardian)

West Ham striker Enner Valencia seems close to a move to Mexican side Tigres as he was busy retweeting good luck messages on Tuesday. (Enner Valencia Twitter)

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc ter Stegen showed he was a romantic, posting this image along with the message: "Moments I'll keep deep in my heart and which I'll never forget. You looked so beautiful in your wedding dress and I'm the happiest man having you always by my side. You're the love of my life and I promise to always be there for you."

Arsene Wenger will continue with his tactical overhaul of Arsenal's playing formation and begin next season as it ended with three centre-backs and three main creative forwards. (Telegraph)

It would seem Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana took some stick for his attire in training. He posted on Instagram: "Denim shorts a controversial choice apparently... great to be back though."

Back pages...

The best of Tuesday's transfer news

Tottenham could hijack Leicester's move for Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 20, in order to speed up 27-year-old England defender Kyle Walker's move to Etihad Stadium. (Sun)

The Foxes are ready to off-load striker Islam Slimani, 29, for a cut-price fee in order to fund their move for Iheanacho, but West Bromwich will not be renewing their interest in the Algeria forward. (Birmingham Mail)

Newcastle United-linked defenders Kieran Gibbs, 27, and Carl Jenkinson, 25, have been left out of Arsenal's 25-man pre-season squad for their tour to China and Australia. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Burnley are the latest club to show an interest in Sunderland defender Lamine Kone, 28. The Ivory Coast centre-back is seen as a replacement for Michael Keane, who recently joined Everton. (Sunderland Echo)