Football transfer gossip: Sigurdsson, Aubameyang, Giroud, Hazard, Perisic,

Transfer news - 12:00 BST update

Everton have made a club-record £40m bid to sign midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27, from Swansea. The Iceland international has been left out of the Welsh side's tour of the United States. (Mirror)

The Toffees and West Ham are a number of clubs looking to sign 23-year-old midfielder Mario Lemina from Juventus. (FootMercato via Express)

Norwich winger Jacob Murphy, 22, has turned down a move to Crystal Palace as he is holding out for a move to Newcastle. (Chronicle)

Bury have rejected a third bid of £500,000 for striker James Vaughan, 28, from Championship side Sunderland. (Bury Times)

West Brom and Crystal Palace are interested in signing free agent Bacary Sagna, 34, after the Frenchman was released by Manchester City. (L'Equipe via Birmingham Mail)

The Eagles are close to signing 20-year-old Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald for £8m, despite a late bid from Everton. (De Telegraaf via Croydon Advertiser)

Stoke have rejected loan moves for club-record signing Giannelli Imbula, 23, as they look to recoup the £18.3m they spent on the Frenchman. (Stoke Sentinel)

Transfer news - 07:00 BST update

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £60m after Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian pulled out of a move for the 28-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Dortmund could move for 30-year-old Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, who is also wanted by Everton, West Ham, Marseille and AC Milan. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 26, has called Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to rule out a transfer to the European champions this summer. (Diario Gol, via Daily Express)

Premier League champions Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 22, for £40m on a five-year deal. (RMC - in French)

Blues boss Antonio Conte is prepared to sell midfielder Nemanja Matic, 28, for £40m. The Serbian has been training on his own and wants to join former manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Liverpool Danny Murphy says his former club are "close" to completing a deal for Southampton centre-back Virgil can Dijk, 26. (Sport360)

Chelsea will beat Juventus to the £28m signing of Real Madrid right-back Danilo, 25. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are confident an offer of £45m will be enough to sign 21-year-old Monaco winger Thomas Lemar. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham will not be bullied over the futures of midfielder Eric Dier, 23, and defender Kyle Walker, 27, as the club close in on a £9m deal for 19-year-old Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United are hoping to push through a £40m deal for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, 28, within the next week. (Daily Star)

The Red Devils will turn their attention to signing £40m-rated Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, 29, as Tottenham continue to resist any offers for Dier. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City could offload six of last summer's signings, including forwards Islam Slimani, 29, and Ahmed Musa, 24, and midfielder Nampalys Mendy, 25. (Daily Telegraph)

Serie A runners-up Roma want to sign Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez, 26. The Algerian has handed in a transfer request at the King Power Stadium. (Sky Sports)

Championship side Middlesbrough have beaten Premier League sides Burnley and Watford to the £14m signing of Britt Assombalonga, 24, from Nottingham Forest on wages of £60,000-a-week. (Sun)

West Ham are considering a third bid for forward Marko Arnautovic, 28, after having a second offer worth £20m rejected by Stoke City. (London Evening Standard)

Watford and Swansea both want £5m-rated Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, 22. (Sun)

Real Madrid have given up on signing Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, this summer. (Daily Star)

Manchester City are close to completing a deal for 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Vasco da Gama. (ESPN)

City are also looking to make a £25m move for Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand, 27, after missing out on Dani Alves to Paris St-Germain. (Daily Mail)

Stoke City will beat West Brom to the signing of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on a season-long loan, but will pay £7m for the 22-year-old. (Sun)

Turkish side Fenerbahce want to sign Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi, 23. (Fanatik, via Talksport)

Leicester City winger Bartosz Kapustka, 20, is having a medical at Bundesliga side Freiburg before a loan move. (Leicester Mercury)

Sunderland could make an offer for 28-year-old Bury striker James Vaughan. (Sunderland Echo)

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 24, is set to join Aston Villa on loan. (Birmingham Mail)

PSV Eindhoven have expressed an interest in taking 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel on loan again. (West London Sport)

Meanwhile...

Manchester United say their tweet announcing a fee had been agreed with Everton for striker Romelu Lukaku is their most retweeted post of all time, with over 93,000 retweets. (ManUtd)

Dani Alves told Pep Guardiola he was "sorry" if the Manchester City boss felt hurt after the Brazil right-back, 34, joined Paris St-Germain instead. (Daily Mail)

Stoke's 6ft 5in striker Peter Crouch has come up with a new name for the back of his shirt... "Crouchinho". (Twitter)

Gylfi Sigurdsson might be one of the most in-demand Premier League players this summer, but Swansea were keen to show the Iceland midfield is still theirs by tweeting a video of the 27-year-old as he arrived for their friendly against Barnet. (Swansea City Official Twitter)

Former Real Madrid star Hugo Sanchez says 25-year-old playmaker James Rodriguez, who has joined Bayern Munich on loan, did not have the mentality to succeed at the European champions. (Marca, via Goal)

Belgium winger Adnan Januzaj, 22, says his time at Manchester United "didn't go the way I wanted" after joining Real Sociedad.

Back pages...

The best of Wednesday's transfer news

Eric Dier wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur to join Manchester United, and the Old Trafford club are expected to make an improved offer of £50m for the 23-year-old midfielder. (Guardian)

Monaco and France striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, has had a three-hour meeting with Arsene Wenger to discuss a possible move to Arsenal. (Daily Express)

Atletico Madrid are becoming increasingly desperate to sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, having missed out on their three main targets this summer. The La Liga club are also trying to lure 23-year-old Monaco and Brazil midfielder Fabinho, who is a target for Manchester United. (Independent)

Manchester City are thought to be about £10m adrift of Tottenham Hotspur's £50m valuation of defender Kyle Walker, 27.(Evening Standard)

Chelsea target Alvaro Morata has been included in Real Madrid's squad for their tour of the US. The 24-year-old striker will also be able to show Manchester United what they could be missing as the two sides share training facilities in Los Angeles. (ESPN)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis is planning a double swoop on Manchester United for defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones. Smalling, 27, and Jones, 25, both have two years left on their contracts at Old Trafford. (Daily Mirror)