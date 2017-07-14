Football transfer gossip: Sanchez, Mbappe, Matic, Schmeichel, De Gea

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

How would you rate your club's transfer window? Watch Football Gossip Live where we were joined by former Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair to discuss all the latest transfer news and tests his skills.

Transfer news

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been texting forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, to try to presuade him to stay. (Sun)

French striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, has indicated that he could leave Monaco as interest from Arsenal increases. (Marca - in Spanish)

Nemanja Matic, 28, could join Juventus after Chelsea have given the Serb midfielder permission to miss pre-season trips to China and Singapore alongside Diego Costa. (Guardian)

Arsenal have also shown interest in Matic and could offer Chelsea a swap deal with English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23. (Calcio Mercato)

Kasper Schmeichel, 30, has seen his hopes of joining Manchester United grow amid the possibility of a fresh bid from Real Madrid for his fellow goalkeeper David De Gea, 26. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are confident Real Madrid will not have enough money to buy De Gea. (ESPN)

Current third choice Joel Pereira, 21, has the potential to become Manchester United's number one goalkeeper if De Gea leaves. (Independent)

Tottenham will challenge Juventus for Porto defender Ricardo Pereira and are expected to pay £22m for the 23-year-old, who they want to replace Kyle Walker. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool are close to signing Hull City and Scotland defender Andrew Robertson, 23, as negotiations between the two clubs intensify. (Guardian)

England international Joe Hart, 30, is expected to complete his £10m move from Manchester City to West Ham over the weekend. (Manchester Evening News)

Manager Slaven Bilic has hinted at the arrival of several new signings at West Ham, including a striker. (Talksport)

Galatasaray have confirmed Dutch forward Wesley Sneijder's contract has been terminated by mutual consent after four-and-a-half years with the club. (Galatasaray website - in Turkish)

Lazio are chasing Chelsea's Mario Pasalic, 22, as a replacement for Lucas Biglia and the Croatian could join Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva in Serie A. (Calcio Mercato via Sky Sports)

Manager Jose Mourinho says he will not criticise the Manchester United board after they failed to reach an agreement with Real Madrid for Alvaro Morata, 24. (Daily Express)

LA Galaxy have played down reports they could sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, following his exit from Manchester United. (Independent)

West Bromwich Albion are set to sign Egyptian international Ahmed Hegazi, 26, on a season-long loan. (King Fut via Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool could bid £65m for Naby Keita, 22, as they increase their interest in the Guinean international. (Liverpool Echo)

Roma are preparing to make an initial offer of around £30m for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, 26. (Goal)

Meanwhile...

Manchester United players have been impressed by Romelu Lukaku in training after just a few days on their pre-season tour of the US. (Manchester Evening News)

Kylian Mbappe got Arsenal fans excited when he posted a video on Twitter with the caption: "Grande annonce." But then he revealed his big announcement - he has a new pair of boots. (Twitter)

Former Chelsea star Nathaniel Chalobah, 22, has posted an emotional farewell video on Instagram after he signed a five-year deal with Watford earlier this week.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, has few friends left at Real Madrid following the departure of close compatriots Pepe and Fabio Coentrao. (Marca)

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin, 22, has responded to criticism over his crossing on Twitter:

Hector Bellerin provided four assists in the Premier League last season

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez, 27, posted an image on Twitter of Real Madrid's unseen third kit before swiftly deleting the post. (Marca - in Spanish)

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi, 24, has suggested that Angel Di Maria "has great quality". The Paris St-Germain forward, 29, has been linked with a move to Inter. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, 25, has become the club's most followed player on Twitter with 2.51 million followers. (Talksport)

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, 26, posted an image of himself in the gym to show his progress as he recovers from an ankle injury. (Instagram)

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, 31, suggested following his return to Everton that he used to wear the club's pyjamas - and has offered photographic proof... in a way. (Instagram)

Back pages...

The best of Friday's transfer news

Manchester United are waiting to see if Chelsea will sell £40m-rated midfielder Nemanja Matic, 28, before moving on to other targets. (Daily Mail)

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho still has £100m available for new signings, despite already spending £75m on striker Romelu Lukaku and £30m on defender Victor Lindelof. (Sun)

Tottenham rejected an enquiry from Manchester City about left-back Danny Rose, 27, during talks to sign right-back Kyle Walker, 27, for £45m. (Evening Standard)

West Ham have ended their interest in signing Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 30, as the Hammers are not the Frenchman's first-choice destination. (Sky Sports)