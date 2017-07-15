Football transfer gossip: Keita, Higuain, Mendy, Mbappe, Mahrez, Hart

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

How would you rate your club's transfer window? Watch Football Gossip Live where we were joined by former Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair to discuss all the latest transfer news and tests his skills.

Transfer news

Chelsea have had an £88m bid for Juventus and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 29, turned down. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Liverpool are expected to make a new bid for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, 22, next week. The Reds have already had a £57m offer for the Guinea international rejected. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are stepping up their efforts to sign Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy, 22, for £50m after Tottenham told them they could not have Danny Rose, 27. (Sunday Express)

Stoke City are waiting for West Ham to make a third bid for Marko Arnautovic and want £22.5m for the 28-year-old Austrian forward. (Mail on Sunday)

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, 18, is set to stay at the club for one more year, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. The France international has been linked with both the Gunners and Real Madrid. (Sun on Sunday)

Meanwhile, Wenger says midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, will definitely stay at Arsenal this summer, despite interest from Liverpool. (Metro)

Leicester City are holding out for more than £40m for Riyad Mahrez, with Roma set to make another move for the 26-year-old forward. Chelsea and Everton have also shown interest in the Algerian. (Mail on Sunday)

Or, Mahrez has already agreed terms with Roma. (Mediaset, via Metro)

Real Madrid's Brazilian right-back Danilo, 26, is interested in a move to Chelsea. (Diario Gol, via Star)

West Ham will need to reach a compromise with Manchester City to complete the loan signing of England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30. (Sunday Express)

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, 20, is wanted by Hull as part of the deal that will take Scottish left-back Andrew Robertson, 23, in the opposite direction. (Sunday Mirror)

Meanwhile...

Arsenal put all 11 players on the goalline to defend an indirect free-kick during their 3-1 win against Western Sydney Wanderers - but still conceded. (Mirror)

A five-year-old tweet from new Manchester City signing Kyle Walker, in which he described City supporters as 'glory fans', has resurfaced. (Mail)

The best of Saturday's transfer news

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been texting forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, to try to persuade him to stay. (Sun)

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, has indicated that he could leave Monaco as interest from Arsenal increases. (Marca - in Spanish)

Chelsea are confident of beating Liverpool to the signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, from Borussia Dortmund, who have begun talks with Arsenal about 30-year-old forward Olivier Giroud. (Daily Mirror)

Nemanja Matic, 28, could join Juventus after Chelsea have given the Serbia midfielder permission to miss pre-season trips to China and Singapore alongside Diego Costa. (Guardian)

Kasper Schmeichel, 30, has seen his hopes of joining Manchester United grow amid the possibility of a fresh bid from Real Madrid for fellow goalkeeper David de Gea, 26. (Daily Mirror)