Football transfer gossip: Van Dijk, Aubameyang, Kroos, Barkley, Aguero

Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk, 26, could still become a £60m Liverpool player this summer after insisting he will only move to Anfield. (Sun)

But Arsenal are also considering a £45m bid for the Dutchman. (Daily Express)

West Ham will make a third bid for Stoke City winger Marko Arnautovic. The Hammers have already failed with two offers for the 28-year-old Austrian. (Sky Sports)

Borussia Dortmund will only wait "a few more days" on any offers for Gabon forward and Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea want to sign Manchester City's Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, 29. (Daily Star)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants German midfielder Toni Kroos, 27, in any deal that takes 26-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea to Real Madrid. (Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing another push to sign Everton midfielder Ross Barkley. The two clubs have been unable to agree a fee so far this summer but Everton are happy to sell the 23-year-old. (Independent)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejected a £6.5m offer from LA Galaxy and wants to rejoin Manchester United when he returns from injury later this year. The Swedish striker, 35, left Old Trafford this summer. (Calciomercato, via Daily Express)

Manchester City will compete with Chelsea for Real Madrid's 26-year-old Brazilian right-back Danilo. (Daily Star)

Loic Remy, 30, is set to leave Chelsea this summer with Everton and Southampton interested in the French striker. (Metro)

Alexis Sanchez, 28, has hinted his Arsenal career could be over after admitting he wants "to play in the Champions League," but boss Arsene Wenger thinks they can convince the Chile forward to stay. (Daily Mirror)

Or, Wenger will turn to Celtic's Moussa Dembele, 20, if Alexis Sanchez leaves. (Daily Star)

Swansea are keen to make another raid on Las Palmas, with a swoop for attacking midfielder Jonathan Viera, 27. (Wales Online)

Chelsea have offered Atletico Madrid's Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco, 23, a five-year contract. (Don Balon, via Daily Express)

Former Wales star John Hartson says Swansea City cannot sell Everton target Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27, at any price. The Icelandic midfielder has been linked with a move away from Liberty Stadium. (Wales Online)

French winger Thomas Lemar, 21, has demanded Monaco sell him to Arsenal. (Sun)

Tottenham hope to complete the signing of £8m Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth, 19, by the end of this week. (Daily Mirror)

Fulham are looking to complete a £5m deal to bring Bordeaux striker Diego Rolan, 24, to Craven Cottage. (GetWestLondon)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will continue to to live in a hotel again next season, but now opts to have food delivered to him rather than go out for dinner. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte and several of his players were at Centre Court for the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday. (Daily Mail)

Hull City players were openly speculating on who is going to leave their club next after goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, 32, joins Leicester.

Real Madrid are considering selling Wales forward Gareth Bale, 27, in order to raise funds to buy Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, 18. (Sunday Express)

However, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes Mbappe is set to stay at Monaco for one more year. Mbappe has been linked with the Gunners. (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea have had an £88m bid for Juventus and Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 29, turned down. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

There are concerns over the future of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, 47, after talks about a new contract for the Italian stalled. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City are stepping up their efforts to sign Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy, 22, for £50m after Tottenham told them they could not have Danny Rose, 27. (Sunday Express)