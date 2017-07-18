Football transfer gossip: Neymar, PSG, Sanchez, Benzema, Barkley, Perisic, Dier

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Barcelona forward Neymar, 25, has accepted an offer from Paris St-Germain after the French club triggered his £195m release clause. (Esporte Interativo via Daily Mail)

But Barcelona's vice-president, Jordi Mestre, has insisted Brazil international Neymar will not leave the Spanish giants any time soon. (Star)

South American football expert Tim Vickery says Neymar could leave Barcelona to step out of team-mate and Argentina forward Lionel Messi's shadow. (BBC Radio 5 live)

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley wants £150,000 a week to join Tottenham and the Toffees are demanding £50m for the 23-year-old.(Mirror)

And Spurs face having to pay midfielder Moussa Sissoko to leave the club having spent £30m on the 27-year-old last summer.(Daily Mail)

Arsenal will try to sign Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, 29, if Alexis Sanchez leaves the club this summer. (Don Balon via Daily Star)

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has said Manchester City target Sanchez, 28, is not for sale. (Sky Sports)

But Paris St-Germain have renewed their interest in the forward and are now emerging as favourites to sign the Chile international. (Telegraph)

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are considering moves for West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, 30, after his club signed England keeper Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann, 30, is a target for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan.(Sun)

Swansea have made an approach to re-sign Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony, 28, who spent last season on loan at Stoke.(Foot Mercato via Sun)

Ivan Perisic has flown to China for Inter Milan's pre-season tour after Manchester United failed to reach an agreement with the Italian club over a fee for the 28-year-old winger. (Telegraph)

United have ended their pursuit of Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier, with the north London club unwilling to sell the 23-year-old. (Mirror)

Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier, 26, has signed a new five-year contract and is believed to earn around £70,000 per week. (Daily Mail)

Everton defender Matty Pennington is joining Championship side Leeds United on loan. The 22-year-old, who made three appearances for Everton last season, has flown to Austria to complete the deal.(Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal are close to signing 16-year-old Feyenoord forward Joshua Zirkzee, having won the battle with Ajax.(SoccerNews via Sun)

Jack Wilshere has been told he can leave Arsenal this summer. The England midfielder, 25, is now considering his options as he has a year left on his Gunners contract.(Mirror)

Hull City have struck a deal to bring back Fraizer Campbell, 29, back to the club after his release from Crystal Palace.(Hull Daily Mail)

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, 20, is set to move to either Fulham or Middlesbrough on loan. The Reds have received offers from both of the Championship clubs and are prepared to let him leave this season.(Liverpool Echo)

Juventus' bid to sign striker Patrik Schick, 21, from Sampdoria has fallen through, despite him having a medical.(ESPN FC)

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink dived over the finish line during the dad's race at a school sports day - and John Terry caught it on camera. (Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that it was a "mistake"' to let the ongoing saga surrounding his future continue last year. (Daily Mail)

When a Manchester United footballer meets an NBA star...

West Ham became the latest club to experiment with a new, novel way to announce a signing. Here's how Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart's season-long loan was introduced...

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, has confirmed his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with his fourth child following months of rumours. (El Mundo, via Standard)

Lucas Leiva, who completed his transfer to Lazio on Tuesday, has bid farewell to Liverpool with open letter to the fans.(Liverpool FC)

And Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson paid tribute to his departing colleague...

"It's been an honour to play alongside you as a team-mate, know you as a friend and learn from you as a man. Good luck with your future and everything you and your family do, you'll be missed by us all here."

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, 27, has arrived in Turin to complete a £10m move to Italian champions Juventus. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial, 21, may be used in a swap deal for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, 28. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer is convinced striker Christian Benteke, 26, will stay despite speculation linking him with Premier League rivals Chelsea and Everton. Benteke scored 15 Premier League goals in 2016-17.(Evening Standard)

Premier League champions Chelsea have "serious and strong interest" in Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 29.(Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace have offered about £16m for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, 22. (Telegraph)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is not willing to pay over the odds for Real Madrid's 24-year-old striker Alvaro Morata, who could be heading to Italy.(Star)