Dominic Samuel: Blackburn Rovers sign Reading striker for undisclosed fee

Blackburn Rovers have completed the signing of striker Dominic Samuel from Reading for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who previously played under Rovers boss Tony Mowbray while on loan at Coventry in 2015, has signed a three-year contract at Ewood Park.

He scored six goals during that spell and has also been on loan at Ipswich, where he ended last season, Colchester, Dagenham & Redbridge and Gillingham.

He made 11 league appearances for Reading, scoring twice.

One of those goals was scored against Blackburn last season.

