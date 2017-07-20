Football transfer gossip: Mendy, Coutinho, Ozil, Mahrez, Aurier, Perisic

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Manchester City have had a £44.5m bid for left-back Benjamin Mendy rejected by Monaco. The Ligue 1 side are demanding £54m for the 23-year-old. (Mail)

Barcelona have bid £72m for Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, but the Reds are expected to reject the offer. (Mail)

Arsenal are increasingly confident midfielder Mesut Ozil, 28, will sign a new contract. (Sun)

Manchester United have turned their attention to a £25m deal for Paris St-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, 24, as they struggle to reach a deal with Monaco for Fabinho, 23. (Independent)

PSG coach Unai Emery has confirmed Ivory Coast international Aurier wants to leave this summer. (L'Equipe, via Metro)

Tottenham have asked to be kept informed of Riyad Mahrez's situation at Leicester City, but the Foxes will have to lower their £50m asking price for the 26-year-old forward for Spurs to make a move. (Standard)

Leicester players are ready to "dig out" Mahrez if he does not put in 100% effort, says midfielder Andy King. (Leicester Mercury)

Manchester United have still not met Inter Milan's valuation of Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, 28. (Mirror)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in 17-year-old Manchester City winger Jadon Sancho. (Independent)

Austria forward Marko Arnautovic, 28, will become West Ham's highest-paid player following his medical at the London club on Friday. (Express)

Crystal Palace are planning a new bid for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, 22, after their opening offer of £16m was rejected. (ESPN FC)

Fulham target Diego Rolan could make the Cottagers wait until the final days of the transfer window to sign him. The Bordeaux striker, 24, is holding out for a move to the Premier League or Spain. (Sky Sports)

Bournemouth winger Max Gradel has told the club he wants to join Toulouse. The Cherries have already rejected a loan offer from the French club for the 29-year-old. (L'Equipe, via Talksport)

Stewart Downing's anticipated departure from Middlesbrough has been delayed as Birmingham City continue to try to strike a deal for the 32-year-old midfielder. (Gazette)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Stuart Manley once had a trial at Manchester United, but the Welshman turned his back on football and is now playing in golf's Open Championship. (Mail)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told striker Marcus Rashford to change his shirt number to nine - because that's what goalscorers wear. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has welcomed new signing Alvaro Morata to Stamford Bridge...

Alvaro Morata is set for a £60m move to Chelsea from Real Madrid

Tottenham are continuing to enjoy their pre-season trip to the United States...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he owes the club's recruitment staff a debt of gratitude over striker Dominic Solanke, who was such an unknown quantity he struggled to even find DVDs of the 19-year-old in action. (Liverpool Echo)

Lucas Leiva, who joined Lazio from Liverpool on Tuesday, has been getting to know his new colleagues, including club mascot Olimpia...

Lucas Leiva has met new club Lazio's eagle mascot, Olimpia

The best of Thursday's transfer news

Paris St-Germain are set to hold talks with Barcelona over a £196m deal to sign Neymar, Barca's 25-year-old Brazil international forward. (Guardian)

PSG are willing to pay Neymar a signing on fee of £45m and will offer him a five-year contract worth £596,000 a week after tax. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are holding out for £44m for Atletico Madrid target Diego Costa, 28, after agreeing a deal to sign his fellow striker Alvaro Morata, 24, from Real Madrid. (Independent)

Manchester United want to sign 24-year-old Paris St-Germain defender Serge Aurier as negotiations stall with Monaco over 23-year-old Fabinho. (Independent)

Arsenal have told the Hammers they will have to pay £20m if they want to sign 25-year-old midfielder Jack Wilshere. (Daily Star)