Commonwealth Youth Games: Alastair Chalmers breaks record for hurdles gold

The previous Great Britain under-18 400m hurdles record was 51.32 seconds, set by Noel Levy in 1992

Guernsey's Alastair Chalmers broke a 25-year-old British record to win gold in the 400m hurdles at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

The 17-year-old triumphed in 51.21 seconds to set the fastest ever time by a British under-18 athlete.

It is only the third gold Guernsey have ever won at the Games, and they added a cycling a silver on the final day.

Sam Culverwell, 16, finished second in the road race, adding to his three medals at last month's Island Games.

Chalmers is the younger brother of Cameron, who will represent Great Britain in the 4x400m relay at next month's World Championships.