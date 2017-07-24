Football transfer gossip: Sanchez, Mahrez, Van Dijk, Sandro

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is willing to take a pay cut in order to join Manchester City this summer. The 28-year-old Chile international wants to join City in favour of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. (Independent)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will get a further £150m to spend in the summer, with Southampton's Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk and Juventus and Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, both 26, top of the list. (Daily Mirror)

Roma have put in a £30m bid, plus add-ons, for Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez, but the Foxes want £50m for the 26-year-old Algeria international. (Daily Mail)

Everton are confident of completing a £45m deal for Swansea's Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27, by Thursday. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United could sign Bayern Munich and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 19, according to the German side's manager Carlo Ancelotti - but Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 30, will not leave the Bundesliga champions. (Independent)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is being targeted by Turkish side Antalyaspor. Italian side Sampdoria had a £7.5m bid for the 25-year-old England international turned down. (Daily Mirror)

Galatasary are in talks with Arsenal about the signing of 25-year-old Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny. (Fotospor, via Metro)

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, 18, has signed a new four-year contract at Stamford Bridge before joining Vitesse on loan. (London Evening Standard)

Borussia Dortmund want to sign 17-year-old Manchester City winger Jadon Sancho, with the teenager yet to sign a new contract at Etihad Stadium. (ESPN)

Spanish striker Lucas Perez, 28, wants to leave Arsenal after feeling "cheated" by his treatment at the club, including new signing Alexandre Lacazette being given the number nine shirt. (La Voz de Galicia, via Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham have missed out on signing Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth, with the 19-year-old Argentine set to join Paris St-Germain. (Squawka)

Stoke City defender and captain Ryan Shawcross, 29, wants to extend his contract with the Potters. (Stoke Sentinel)

Sunderland have opened talks with Aston Villa over bringing their 30-year-old Scotland striker Ross McCormack to the club on a season-long loan. (Daily Mail)

Midfielder Pablo Fornals, 21, has paid his own £10.7m release clause in order to leave Malaga and join Villarreal on a five-year deal. (Sky Sports)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Ronald McDonald led out Manchester United and Real Madrid before their pre-season game in Santa Carla.

Watford striker Troy Deeney stepped up his recovery from injury.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba headed out with NBA player John Wall.

Peter Crouch eyed a change of career - and found a better way to spend a Monday evening.

Best of Monday's transfer news

Forward Neymar, 25, has told team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez he will stay at Barcelona, after the pair persuaded him not to join Paris St-Germain in a world record £200m deal. (Sport)

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez's transfer to PSG is on hold as talks collapse over the 28-year-old's transfer fee and wage demands. (Le Parisien via Talksport)

Chelsea will step up their interest in Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, this week but can expect a battle from Manchester City.(Express)

Swansea City have been given permission to hold talks with their former striker Wilfried Bony after putting in place a deal with Manchester City for the 28-year-old.(Wales Online)

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Germany Under-21 defender Jeremy Toljan, 22, from Hoffenheim. (Record via Sun)