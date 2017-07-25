Football transfer gossip: Mbappe, Lemar, Coutinho, Sanches, Van Dijk

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Manchester City are trying to beat Real Madrid to the signing of 18-year-old Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe. (Mirror)

City are prepared to pay £160m for the France international, as Pep Guardiola continues to overhaul his squad. (ESPN)

Arsenal are finally set to sign 21-year-old Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar in a £45m deal. (Sun)

Barcelona have sent officials to England to try to sign Philippe Coutinho despite Liverpool rejecting a £72m bid from the Spanish giants for the 25-year-old forward. (Sport, via Express)

Liverpool insist Coutinho is not for sale at any price, but Barca are prepared to bid £80m. (Star)

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp says the club are not afraid to spend big this summer as they continue to pursue Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26.(Mirror)

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has revealed he wants to leave, with AC Milan and Manchester United interested in the £43m-rated 19-year-old. (Independent)

Tottenham are considering a move for Hoffenheim defender Jeremy Toljan, 22, after talks stalled with Porto over full-back Ricardo Pereira, 23. (Mail)

Arsenal face the prospect of taking a sizeable loss on Spanish striker Lucas Perez after Deportivo La Coruna made a £9m bid for the 28-year-old. (London Evening Standard)

Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere wants to stay close to London if he leaves this summer, with West Ham the 25-year-old's preferred destination. (Independent)

Stoke will be busy in the transfer market over the next few weeks but are not expected to move for Arsenal's 23-year-old winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. (Stoke Sentinel)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Daley Blind made a social media blunder when he posted about Manchester United's new third kit, seemingly forgetting to delete his representative's note above a suggested caption. (Mirror)

Oops!

Barcelona forward Neymar spent more than £14,000 on trainers in one shopping trip... after saying meeting Michael Jordan was "one of the happiest moments" of his life. (Mail)

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny showed off his vocal skills at his Juventus initiation by belting out Justin Bieber's Love Yourself. (Sun)

Players at all grassroots levels will receive five-year bans if they assault referees under new Football Association laws. (Telegraph)

Best of Tuesday's transfer news

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will get a further £150m to spend in the summer, with Southampton's Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk and Juventus and Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, both 26, top of the list. (Mirror)

The Stamford Bridge side's spending could match the £218m spent by Manchester City in this transfer window. (Times - subscription required)

They could even surpass that figure with Conte also interested in Inter Milan's Antonio Candreva, 30, Swansea's Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, 32, and 19-year-old Everton midfielder Tom Davies. (Sun)

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is willing to take a pay cut in order to join Manchester City this summer. The 28-year-old Chile international wants to join City in favour of Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain and Juventus. (Independent)