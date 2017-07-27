Football transfer gossip: Lemar, Bale, Keita, Coutinho, Barkley, Oxlade-Chamberlain

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Arsenal are closing in on a £45m deal for Monaco's 21-year-old France midfielder Thomas Lemar. (Sun)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said he cannot guarantee that Wales winger Gareth Bale, 28 - who is a target of Manchester United - will stay at the Bernabeu this summer. (Mirror)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is planning a £50m swoop for two England midfielders - Everton's Ross Barkley, 23, and Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23. (Sun)

Liverpool are ready to make one last-ditch attempt to sign RB Leipzig's Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, with a bid in excess of £70m likely for the 22-year-old. (Mirror)

Liverpool remain unmoved in their stance that Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 25, is not for sale amid interest from Barcelona. (ESPN)

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti says he wants Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 28 - a target for Manchester United - to stay at the club, but that he "can't say for sure" what will happen. (ESPN)

Juventus have turned their attention to Paris St-Germain's France international Blaise Matuidi, 30, as they look to sign a defensive midfielder, further clearing Manchester United's path for Chelsea's Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic, 28. (Independent)

AC Milan chairman Marco Fassone has revealed the club have spoken to the agent of Chelsea's Spain striker Diego Costa, 28. (Sky Sports)

France striker Karim Benzema, 29, is expected to re-sign with Real Madrid for the upcoming season, regardless of whether the club sign Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, 18. (Marca)

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 23 - a target for Manchester United and Barcelona - has no plans to leave Juventus this summer. (Talksport)

Lucas Perez's agent has travelled to London to negotiate the 28-year-old Spanish striker's return to Deportivo La Coruna. (AS)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Striker Javier Hernandez's arrival at West Ham has gone down well with the Mexican media. (West Ham website)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is spending time in an ice chamber as he prepares for the new season. He posted a picture on Instagram and joked: "They said, 'Mesut you have to be ice-cold in front of goal'. Ok, I'll try my best ...". (Instagram)

Watford's new Portuguese head coach Marco Silva says his squad must speak only in English. (Daily Express)

Chelsea's players were put through their paces by a Shaolin monk. (Chelsea Youtube)

Barcelona hosted former US president Barack Obama as they beat Manchester United in a friendly in the United States. (Twitter)

Best of Thursday's transfer news

Liverpool have placed a £133m price tag on attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, to scare off Barcelona. (Mirror)

Chelsea failed in a late bid to buy Kyle Walker, 27, from Tottenham. The England right-back moved to Manchester City for an initial £45m. (London Evening Standard)

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner says the club will listen to offers for 27-year-old Bermuda striker Nahki Wells. (Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

Swansea City are tracking Leeds United striker Chris Wood, but face competition from two other Premier League clubs for the 25-year-old New Zealand international. (Wales Online)