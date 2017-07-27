2017 BMX World Championships: Tre Whyte out to justify selection

Whyte won bronze at the World Championships in 2014 after reacting quickest following a five-man crash

British BMX rider Tre Whyte aims to "prove" he deserves the chance to compete in the World Championships this weekend.

Whyte, who won bronze at the 2014 Worlds, was left out of the initial GB squad for this year's event, but a wrist injury to Liam Phillips gave him a reprieve.

The 23-year-old is joined by Rio Olympian Kyle Evans in the men's senior event, with Beth Shriever, 18, leading the women's junior team.

"I was gutted to miss out but now I'm motivated," he told BBC Sport.

Paddy Sharrock will join Evans and Whyte in the men's elite competition at the Rock-Hill World Championships in USA on Saturday.

Blaine Ridge-Davis joins Shriever in the junior women's team, with Kye Whyte the only junior man in the GB line-up.

Whyte was not selected for last year's Rio Olympics, and admits he has struggled to recover from the "devastating" decision.

"I've had a lot of setbacks with selections and races. It leaves you sad and it's a real struggle because you're left wondering why you trained so hard," he said.

"For me this is the first step towards Tokyo [2020 Olympics] and although people are getting faster and more hungry I'm ready to prove I'm up for the challenge."

Evans, 23, reached the quarter-finals in his Olympic debut in Rio and is hoping the experience will boost his prospects of success at the World Championships.

"The Olympics only come around every four years and it's the World Championships that you grow up dreaming of winning as you get to wear the rainbow jersey," he told BBC Sport.

"I feel like I've been in this grey area and just on the knuckle of breaking into the podium positions but what I've experienced is pushing me on to be an even better athlete.

"Hopefully I'll continue to learn and grown and I'll be pushing hard for the top of the podium in the near future."