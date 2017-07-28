Football transfer gossip: Neymar, Sanchez, Van Dijk, Keita, Perisic, Lemar

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Barcelona and Brazil forward Neymar, 25, has agreed a five-year contract with Paris St-Germain and could complete a £197m move to the French side next week. (RMC, via Metro)

PSG will offer former Manchester United winger Angel di Maria, 29, as part of the deal to reduce the taxes they will have to pay by triggering Neymar's buyout clause. (AS)

If Neymar leaves, Barcelona will choose from a trio of Premier League attacking midfielders - Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, 25, Chelsea's Eden Hazard, 26, and 21-year-old Tottenham player Dele Alli - to replace him. (Mirror)

But Barcelona fear Liverpool will price them out of a deal for Coutinho. (AS)

Monaco are adamant they will not sell Thomas Lemar, despite Arsenal making their third bid - of about £45m - for the 21-year-old France midfielder. (Telegraph)

Manchester City will offer Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, a deal worth £320,000 a week to join them this summer. (Mail)

Sanchez can expect to be welcomed with "open arms" if he joins City, says Chile team-mate Claudio Bravo. (24 Horas, via Metro)

Southampton are determined to keep centre back Virgil van Dijk, 26, and reintegrate him into the first-team squad despite the Dutchman being left out of a training camp in France this week. (Telegraph)

West Ham will reject any bid from Liverpool to sign 24-year-old attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini. (Evening Standard)

Swansea are facing competition from Championship side Leeds to sign 31-year-old Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo, who spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough. (Mirror)

Manchester United have opened contract talks with Spain midfielder Ander Herrera, 27, to fend off interest from Barcelona. (Express)

Liverpool have ended their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, 22, but may return next summer, when it is believed Keita can move for £48m. (Liverpool Echo)

Etienne Capoue's future at Watford is in doubt after the 29-year-old French midfielder was involved in row with boss Marco Silva following a pre-season friendly defeat by Rangers. (Mail)

Striker Troy Deeney could follow Capoue in leaving the Hornets after Silva refused to confirm the 29-year-old will continue as captain. (Sun)

Arsenal are interested in signing 21-year-old midfielder Jakub Jankto from Udinese, according to the Czech international's agent. (Sportitalia, via Express)

Manchester United have resumed their interest in Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 28, but are worried time spent pursuing Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, also 28, may have cost them. (Independent)

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti considers a deal for Perisic off after a lack of discussions between the two clubs in recent weeks. (Premium Sport, via Star)

Everton will look to sign 26-year-old Nice midfielder Jean Seri, believed to be a target for Arsenal, if the Toffees cannot agree a fee for Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27.(L'Equipe, via Sun)

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis, 32. (Tutto Udinese, via Chronicle)

Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, 16, is on trial at Manchester United as he looks to seal a permanent move from Ituano. (Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham's players took part in an after-dinner sing-song during which players sang the names of Mousa Dembele and manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Instagram)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte claims he loses up to 3kg every match because of his frenzied movement on the touchline. (Telegraph)

New signing Alvaro Morata impressed his Chelsea team-mates in training by scoring a goal from a remarkable angle. (Star)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero swapped one type of football for another as he tried out the American version with NFL side Houston Texans. (Instagram)

Bayern Munich have confirmed Chelsea manager Antonio Conte enquired about 19-year-old Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches when the two sides met in Singapore this week. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Evening Standard)

Barcelon forward Neymar, who has been heavily linked with a £199m move to Paris-St Germain, was involved in a training ground clash with team-mate Nelson Semedo on their pre-season tour. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said he cannot guarantee that Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28 - who is a target for Manchester United - will stay at the Bernabeu this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is planning a £50m move for two England midfielders - Everton's Ross Barkley and Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, both 23.(Sun)