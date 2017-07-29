Football transfer gossip: Sanchez, Matic, Neymar, Coutinho, Barkley

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Arsenal and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, is ready to submit a transfer request to force through a move to Manchester City. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic's £50m move to Manchester United is being held up by disputes over potential bonus payments to the Premier League champions as part of a deal for the 28-year-old Serbia international. (Sun on Sunday)

Barcelona will report Paris St-Germain for a breach of Uefa's financial fair play rules if the French side meet Neymar's 220m euros (£197m) buyout clause. (ESPN)

If Brazil forward Neymar, 25, does leave to join PSG, Barcelona could target Atletico Madrid and France striker Antoine Griezmann, 26, as his replacement. (Marca)

Once a deal is done for Neymar, PSG will then lodge a £35m bid to sign Sanchez from Arsenal. (Sunday Express)

Philippe Coutinho will plead with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to let him join Barcelona. If the 25-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder does leave, Klopp will target 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City are back on Uefa's financial fair play watch list after a £220m spending spree this summer. (Sunday Telegraph)

Everton and England midfielder Ross Barkley, 23, is wanted by six clubs, with Tottenham and Manchester City leading the race. (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will wait until next season to make a £90m move for 28-year-old Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale. (Sunday Express)

Tottenham's Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld says 'zero progress' has been made regarding a new deal at the club. The 28-year-old has a contract that runs until 2019. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle want to sign Arsenal's Lucas Perez to be their main striker, despite the 28-year-old Spaniard's desire to rejoin former club Deportivo La Coruna. (Sun on Sunday)

Antonio Conte will make a fresh plea for new signings next week after saying he fears being sacked as Chelsea boss. The Italian has spent £130m this summer. (Sunday Telegraph)

Hull City are planning a permanent move for 29-year-old Bournemouth and Republic of Ireland defender Marc Wilson, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom. (Mail on Sunday)

Liverpool target and Guinean midfielder Naby Keita, 22, will '100%' stay at RB Leipzig, according to the German side's coach. (Observer)

Marouane Fellaini has agreed a deal to join Turkish side Galatasaray. The Belgian midfielder, 29, has less than a year left on his contract at Manchester United. (Ajansspor, via Daily Star Sunday)

Aston Villa have rejected a £1.5m bid from Reading for 25-year-old Curacao midfielder Leandro Bacuna. (Sky Sports)

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp says he is interested in Bristol City's 28-year-old centre-back Aden Flint. (Birmingham Mail)

Sunderland have rejected a bid - believe to be from Turkish side Besiktas - for 29-year-old midfielder Jeremain Lens, but the Dutch international could still leave the Stadium of Light this week. (Chronicle)

Elsewhere, the Black Cats are stepping up their pursuit of 29-year-old Bournemouth and Ivory Coast winger Max Gradel. (Mail on Sunday)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Arsene Wenger was involved in a bust-up with a pitch invader during the 5-2 win over Benfica in the Emirates Cup. The Frenchman shouted back and forth with the fan, who was dragged off. (Sun)

Best of Saturday's transfer news

Barcelona and Brazil forward Neymar, 25, has agreed a five-year contract with Paris St-Germain and could complete a 220m euros (£197m) move to the French side next week. (RMC, via Metro)

PSG will offer former Manchester United winger Angel di Maria, 29, as part of the deal to reduce the taxes they will have to pay by triggering Neymar's buyout clause. (AS)

If Neymar leaves, Barcelona will choose from a trio of Premier League attacking midfielders - Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, 25, Chelsea's Eden Hazard, 26, and 21-year-old Tottenham player Dele Alli - to replace him. (Mirror)

But Barcelona fear Liverpool will price them out of a deal for Coutinho. (AS)

Manchester City will offer Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, a deal worth £320,000 a week to join them this summer. (Mail)