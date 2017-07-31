Football transfer gossip: Costa, Coutinho, Van Dijk, Lemar, Sancho, Aurier

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Diego Costa will not report for pre-season training with Chelsea with the rest of the squad on Tuesday as the 28-year-old striker continues to look for a departure from Stamford Bridge. (Marca)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could move for Bayern Munich's 19-year-old Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches if playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, leaves for Barcelona. (Bild, via Daily Mirror)

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, is set for showdown talks with new manager Mauricio Pellegrino this week, with Liverpool prepared to break their transfer record to sign the Dutchman. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool are interested in signing Monaco's 21-year-old midfielder Thomas Lemar, who is also a target for Arsenal. (Le10Sport - in French)

Manchester City's promising England Under-17 winger Jadon Sancho could be set to leave the club after the 17-year-old failed to report for training on several occasions. (Telegraph)

Inter Milan are set to beat Arsenal to the signing of 23-year-old Nice defender Dalbert for £17m. (TMW, via Talksport)

Tottenham and Inter Milan are biding their time before making a move for Paris St-Germain full-back Serge Aurier in the hope the 24-year-old's asking price will decrease. (La Parisien, via ESPN)

Newcastle United have entered the chase for forward Lucas Perez, 28, but are not ready to match Arsenal's £13.4m valuation. (London Evening Standard)

Everton will step up their pursuit of Swansea's 27-year-old attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson by offering a £50m part-exchange deal that would see 19-year-old full-back Callum Connolly join the Welsh club. (Wales Online)

Serie A sides Cagliari, Sassuolo and Verona are all interested in signing Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson, 25. (Corriere dello Sport, Talksport)

Watford expect to complete the signing of Fluminense forward Richarlison over the next few days, provided the 20-year-old Brazilian is granted a work permit. (Hertfordshire Mercury)

Newcastle risk missing out on £17.5m-rated Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris, 28. (Daily Mirror)

Former Chelsea boss Avram Grant met with Levski Sofia's owners about taking over as manager of the Bulgarian club. (Standart - in Bulgarian)

Sheffield United and Barnsley are pursuing 24-year-old Huddersfield striker Joe Lolley. (Daily Mail)

Derby County manager Gary Rowett says the Rams are working "incredibly hard" to add to their squad this summer. (Derby Telegraph)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Colo Colo players walked out with dogs that have been put up for adoption at a recent home match for the Chilean club. (Infobae - in Spanish)

Cricketer Kevin Pietersen has criticised Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, after the company he owns launched a new hunting television channel. (Independent)

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, told the judge presiding over his alleged £13.m tax fraud case: "If I wasn't called Cristiano Ronaldo, I wouldn't be here." (AS)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 30, met Pep Guardiola last summer to discuss a move to Manchester City. (TV3, via Manchester Evening News)

Several Barcelona players are "completely sick" of the uncertainty surrounding 25-year-old forward Neymar's future at the club. (Sport)

Everton fans want the club to learn from the mistakes of other Premier League clubs when building their new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock. (Liverpool Echo)

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp says the club's cross-city rivals Aston Villa are strong contenders for promotion for the Championship. (Birmingham Mail)

Best of Monday's transfer news

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley will have to lower his wage demands to join Tottenham, who are not willing to pay the £120,000-a-week wages the 23-year-old England international turned down at Goodison Park. (Daily Mirror)

The Toffees are also prepared to hold out for a fee of £35m for Barkley, despite him having less than 12 months on his contract. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona will make a £53m move for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, 28, if they are unable to sign Philippe Coutinho, 25, from Liverpool. (Don Balon, via Express)

Paris St-Germain are so confident of signing 25-year-old Barcelona forward Neymar they are already planning how to unveil him. (ESPN)