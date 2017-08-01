Football transfer gossip: Aurier, Iheanacho, Coutinho, Dembele, Dendoncker

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Manchester United are interested in signing Paris St-Germain's 24-year-old right-back Serge Aurier, who is currently banned from entering the UK. (Mirror)

United have also made an enquiry about Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker, but are not expected to sign the 22-year-old this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool are not interested in Barcelona midfielders Rafinha or Andre Gomes, both 24, who have been mentioned as part of a possible swap deal for Philippe Coutinho. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is finally having his medical at Leicester, who agreed a £25m fee for the 20-year-old Nigerian weeks ago. (Leicester Mercury)

City have insisted on a £50m buy-back option for Iheanacho. (Telegraph)

Arsenal are weighing up a move for 26-year-old Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri. (ESPN)

Tottenham target Suso is in contract extension talks with current club AC Milan, with the 23-year-old former Liverpool forward expected to sign a new five-year deal. (TMW, via Talksport)

Chelsea are targeting Inter Milan's 30-year-old winger Antonio Candreva. (Mirror)

Everton are considering a move for 23-year-old Lazio defender Wesley Hoedt, who is valued at £12m. (Liverpool Echo)

Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo, 31, is set to sign for Turkish club Besiktas, despite rival interest from Swansea City and Leeds. (AS - in Spanish)

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, 28, plans to stay and fight for his place at the club next season. (London Evening Standard)

Leicester City have rejected a £7m bid from Derby County for 23-year-old forward Tom Lawrence. (Leicester Mercury)

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez, 26, is ready to force through a move to Roma, with the Foxes still reluctant to sell. (Mirror)

Barcelona are lining up Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele, 20, and Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, 23, as potential replacements for their Paris St-Germain-bound forward Neymar, 25. (Independent)

The Spanish club would be interested in one of four PSG midfielders in a possible part-exchange deal for Neymar: Angel di Maria, Julian Draxler, Adrien Rabiot and Marco Verratti. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barca are also considering a move for Atletico Madrid's 26-year-old forward Antoine Griezmann. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish)

Brazil international Neymar is expected to return to training with his Barca team-mates on Wednesday. (ESPN)

Chelsea are considering an individual fitness regime for striker Diego Costa, 28, who is training away from the club in Brazil. (Telegraph)

Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole, 33, is on the verge of being sacked by Indonesian side Persib Bandung, whose manager said "he plays very badly" compared to other foreign players. (Daily Mail)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Former US international Freddy Adu, 28, has joined Polish club Sandecja Nowy Sacz on trial, despite their manager protesting against the move, describing it as "a joke". (Sportowefakty.pl, via Guardian)

Real Madrid's 32-year-old forward Cristiano Ronaldo posted an Instagram picture with the caption: "What bothers people is my brilliance, insects only attack lamps that shine!"

Ex-Tottenham defender Ledley King says 23-year-old midfielder Eric Dier's versatility is one of the club's key assets. (London Evening Standard)

Spurs' former director of football Damien Comolli says it is "an almost impossible task" to improve the club's first XI. (Talksport)

The manager of National League club Barrow wants to add "nastiness and horribleness" to his squad by bringing in "somebody who bites and scratches".(North West Evening Mail)

Scottish club Dundee United announced they are open to offers for their 30-year-old goalkeeper Cammy Bell... on Twitter. (Dundee United)

Bolton announced their staring XI to face Marine AFC as: Turner, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist. (Bolton Wanderers on Twitter)

Best of Tuesday's transfer news

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has emerged as a new target for Italian giants Inter Milan with the club expecting to bid £35m for the 25-year-old. (Daily Express)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, will not report for pre-season training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday as he continues to look for a move. (Marca)

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, is set for talks with new manager Mauricio Pellegrino this week, with Liverpool prepared to break their transfer record to sign the Dutchman. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool are interested in Monaco's 21-year-old midfielder Thomas Lemar, who is also a target for Arsenal. (Le10Sport - in French)

Everton will step up their pursuit of Swansea's 27-year-old attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson by offering a £50m part-exchange deal that would see 19-year-old full-back Callum Connolly join the Welsh club. (Wales Online)