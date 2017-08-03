Football transfer gossip: Mbappe, Costa, Simeone, Perez, Van Dijk, Lennon

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane believes the club must sell winger Gareth Bale, 28, if they are to sign Monaco's 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe. (Marca)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, will hand in a formal transfer request with the Premier League champions. (Independent)

Tottenham are interested in Genoa forward Giovanni Simeone, the 22-year-old son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego. (Mirror)

Sunderland are set to sell 29-year-old winger Jeremain Lens after agreeing a £4.5m fee with Besiktas. (Sunderland Echo)

The Black Cats are in advanced talks with Aston Villa over a loan for Scottish striker Ross McCormack, 30. (Daily Mail)

Belgian club Anderlecht have entered the race to sign 31-year-old Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, who is also a target for West Brom. (Birmingham Mail)

Newcastle will face competition from a host of clubs for the signature of 28-year-old Arsenal forward Lucas Perez. (Talksport)

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko, 27, is in talks over a loan move to Turkish side Trabzonspor. (Evening Chronicle)

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, is likely to miss the opening of the Premier League season with his future looking increasingly uncertain. (Telegraph)

Watford have made an enquiry about Liverpool's 25-year-old left-back Alberto Moreno. (IBTimes)

The Hornets hope to bring in Everton's 30-year-old winger Aaron Lennon on loan before the new season starts. (Watford Observer)

Middlesbrough's England Under-20 midfielder Harry Chapman, 19, has held talks with Blackburn Rovers. (Evening Gazette)

Meanwhile...

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez kissed the club badge in front of the cameras during training on Thursday. (Telegraph)

The Gunners' Emirates Stadium has gone 100% 'green' by switching to renewable energy. (IBTimes)

As Neymar signs a world record deal with Paris St-Germain, Sir Stanley Matthews' first professional contract with Stoke City is going up for auction. His weekly wage was £5. (Stoke Sentinel)

Did National League North club North Ferriby United pip PSG to the post? (North Ferriby United)

PSG attacking midfielder Javier Pastore has offered Neymar his number 10 shirt, saying: "I want to make him feel comfortable and happy from day one." (PSG website)

Ex-Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp, now in charge of Birmingham, says Spurs have the best starting XI in England. (Talksport)

Two lower-tier American teams have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to impose promotion and relegation on the US football pyramid.(NBC)

The back pages

Best of Thursday's transfer news

Monaco's 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave the club, with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris St-Germain in the race to sign him. (L'Equipe - in French)

Barcelona have already made contact with Monaco over a move for the highly rated French forward. (Le10Sport - in French)

And the Spanish club will use the money from Neymar's sale to fund moves for Chelsea attacking midfielder Eden Hazard, 26, and Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho, 25.(Sun)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to make Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, 25, his first summer signing from Southampton in a £2m deal. (Sun)

Chelsea are in no hurry to sell Costa and are determined to hold out for their asking price.(Daily Star)