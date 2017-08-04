Football transfer gossip: Aurier, Ronaldo, Dembele, Bale, Seri, Coutinho

Catch up with Football Gossip Live on the BBC Sport Facebook page. We discussed all the big transfer news and what you made of the £200m Neymar deal.

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Chelsea have reportedly contacted Paris St-Germain defender Serge Aurier, 24, amid speculation he could join Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has hinted that 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe could leave before the close of the transfer window for a big enough offer. (Independent)

Philippe Coutinho has been left out of Liverpool's squad for the friendly against Athletic Bilbao tomorrow night. The 25-year-old midfielder is wanted by Barcelona as a replacement for Neymar. (Mirror)

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, admitted he would like to return to England when talking during his court case over alleged tax fraud in Spain. (Cadena SER - in Spanish)

Barcelona have wasted no time in finding a replacement for Neymar after making contact with Borussia Dortmund over forward Ousmane Dembele. (Daily Mail)

The 20-year-old Frenchman has admitted he welcomes the transfer speculation linking him with the club at the moment. (Metro)

Real Madrid will consider selling winger Gareth Bale, 28, to Manchester United if they include goalkeeper David De Gea in the deal. (Don Balon via Express)

Paris St-Germain are reportedly set to follow up their signing of Neymar by rivalling Arsenal for the transfer of Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 26. (Metro)

French champions Monaco are ready to test Arsenal's resolve by making a £45m bid for 28-year-old striker Alexis Sanchez. (Sun)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to sacrifice young defender Andreas Christensen, 21, in a bid to seal the transfer of Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva, 30. (Metro)

And the Blues have rubbished claims manager Antonio Conte is deliberately pushing striker Diego Costa, 28 out of the club. (Independent)

AC Milan are considering a shock move for former Chelsea and Manchester United striker Radamel Falcao, 31. (Sky Sport Italia via TalkSport)

Liverpool and Tottenham target midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, 26, has asked to leave Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport via TalkSport)

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Chelsea, has been backed in his £60m stand-off with Saints by Holland boss Dick Advocaat. (Mirror)

Manchester City are hopeful of resolving conflict with 17-year-old winger Jadon Sancho despite the teenager refusing to train after he was left out of the squad for last month's US tour. (Daily Mail)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Nemanja Matic's first appearance in a Manchester United shirt didn't go entirely to plan as Jose Mourinho's latest signing broke a spectator's glasses after accidentally kicking the ball at her face. (Metro)

Former Leeds United and Cagliari owner Massimo Cellino is preparing to move back into club management as he nears the takeover of Serie B side Brescia. (Yorkshire Post)

John Terry will be the cover star of Aston Villa's first matchday programme of the season. (AVFC)

Juan Mata has pledged 1% of his Manchester United salary to charity - and has called on all footballers to join him. (Telegraph)

Arsene Wenger has insisted he is still standing despite the critics trying to "kill" him last season. (Mirror)

Arsenal celebrated Mo Farah's 10,000m victory at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Meanwhile Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson, who has been linked with a surprise move to Serie A, has been ignoring all speculation over his future...

'Superb afternoon in the sun'

Best of Friday's transfer news

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane believes the club must sell winger Gareth Bale, 28, if they are to sign Monaco's 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe. (Marca)

Manchester United are tracking the situation at Real Madrid and are poised to make a £90m offer for Wales international Bale. (Daily Star)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, will hand in a formal transfer request with the Premier League champions. (Independent)

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, is likely to miss the opening of the Premier League season with his future looking increasingly uncertain. (Telegraph)

Tottenham are interested in Genoa forward Giovanni Simeone, the 22-year-old son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego. (Mirror)