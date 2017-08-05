Football transfer gossip: Lemar, Welbeck, Bale, Van Dijk, Sandro, Dembele, Seri

Catch up with Football Gossip Live on the BBC Sport Facebook page. We discussed all the big transfer news and what you made of the £200m Neymar deal.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona want to sign Monaco's 21-year-old France winger Thomas Lemar. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton will move for Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, 26, if they cannot persuade his French team-mate Olivier Giroud, 30, to leave the Emirates. (Sunday People)

Real Madrid have assured Wales midfielder Gareth Bale, 28, he is "the future of the club", in a move that will disappoint Manchester United. (Guardian)

Chelsea still hope to beat Liverpool to the signature of Southampton's 26-year-old Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk. (Evening Standard)

But Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has told Chelsea they have "no chance" of signing Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, 26. (ESPN FC)

Swansea City must pay £13m if they want to re-sign striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City. (Sunday Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz says he is not worried about losing France forward Ousmane Dembele, 20. (Metro)

Barcelona want Nice's Ivory Coast midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, 26, who is also being pursued by Arsenal. (Mundo Deportivo via Metro)

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of 27-year-old Rennes midfielder Benjamin Andre. (Express)

Newcastle are targeting West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, 30, to bolster their goalkeeping options. (Sky Sports)

Wilfried Bony scored 25 goals in 65 Premier League games for Swansea before moving to Man City in 2015

Stoke City are closing in on Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 28, who is a free agent after leaving German club Schalke. (Sentinel)

West Bromwich Albion will not sell Belgian winger Nacer Chadli, 28, to Swansea City, despite strong interest from the Welsh club. (Express & Star)

Baggies boss Tony Pulis is set to offer Everton's Gareth Barry, 36, a two-year deal to replace Darren Fletcher, who moved to Stoke this summer. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United's Uruguay defender Guillermo Varela, 24, is set to re-join Penarol four years after leaving to move to Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Premier League newcomers Brighton want a forward and a goalkeeper before the transfer window closes. (The Argus)

Aston Villa's French defender Jordan Amavi, 25, is wanted by Marseille on loan with a view to a permanent move. (Birmingham Mail)

Everton's 19-year-old forward Ademola Lookman is wanted by Derby County on loan. (Daily Mail)

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson is close to signing a new contract with the Championship club. Parkinson, 49, has been in charge since June 2016. (Bolton News)

Switzerland defender Johan Djourou's move to Sheffield Wednesday has collapsed despite the former Arsenal player passing a medical. (Sheffield Star)

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has played down suggestions that Saints are about to complete a £16m deal for Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, 23. (Daily Echo)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Neymar's father has revealed the "attitude of the board" at Barcelona lost his support and he wanted his son to complete a move to Paris St-Germain.(Mirror)

But the Brazilian may not have been entirely honest about when he chose to leave the La Liga side for France according to fellow countryman Dani Alves. (Metro)

Britain's richest football clubs are hiking up their "legends" stadium tour prices with Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool charging up to £20 more on the price of the behind-the-scenes visits.(Mirror)

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has said working under Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez was "like earning a Masters" degree. (Chronicle Live)

Arsenal defender Rob Holding says he called Chelsea striker Diego Costa "a nutter" as part of their "mind games" during the FA Cup final last season.(ESPN FC)

Best of Saturday's transfer news

Chelsea have reportedly contacted Paris St-Germain defender Serge Aurier, 24, amid speculation he could join Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim has hinted that 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe - targeted by a number of clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona and Arsenal - could leave before the close of the transfer window for a big enough offer. (Independent)

Philippe Coutinho has been left out of Liverpool's squad for Saturday's friendly against Athletic Bilbao because of a back injury. The 25-year-old midfielder is wanted by Barcelona as a replacement for Neymar, who has joined Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

Barcelona have wasted no time in finding a replacement for Neymar after making contact with Borussia Dortmund over French forward Ousmane Dembele, 20. (Daily Mail)

Dembele says he welcomes the transfer speculation linking him with the club at the moment. (Metro)