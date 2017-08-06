Football transfer gossip: Coutinho, Dembele, Sanchez, Silva, Mahrez

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Barcelona will offer Liverpool £120m to sign Brazil attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, following the sale of compatriot Neymar to Paris St-Germain. (Daily Star)

Despite Reds boss Jurgen Klopp saying Coutinho will not be sold, Barcelona are increasingly confident of finalising a deal this week - potentially even for £90m. (Sun)

The Spanish side could also use some of the funds from Neymar's transfer to target PSG and Germany attacking midfielder Julian Draxler, 23, whose agent has been spotted in Barcelona. (Bild - in German)

Klopp is prepared to give up his pursuit of Southampton and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, and put his trust in his current centre-backs. (Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says more players will be leaving the Gunners before the end of the transfer window because the squad is too big. (Telegraph)

But Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, is ready to accept Arsenal's refusal to sell him and will see out the final year of his contract before leaving on a free transfer next year. (Mirror)

Barcelona have agreed a contract with 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund and France forward Ousmane Dembele but now have to agree a fee with the German club, whose asking price will be close to 100m euros (£90.2m). (L'Equipe - in French)

The Catalan club are also in advanced talks to sign Brazil and former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho, 29, from Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande. (Sport - in Spanish)

Manchester City midfielder David Silva, 31, has started negotiating a move to Spanish side Las Palmas in his native Gran Canaria, but only for when his contract at the Etihad expires in 2019. (Elgoldigital, via AS)

Stoke have agreed a three-year deal for Cameroon forward Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 28, who is out of contract at German side Schalke and will join on a free transfer. (Daily Mail)

Premier League debutants Brighton are closing in on a £3.5m deal for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands midfielder Davy Propper, 25. (Daily Mail)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman says the Toffees are close to securing a deal for 27-year-old Swansea and Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. (Sky Sports)

Leicester City have rejected a third bid - this time of around 35m euros (£31.6m) - from Roma for Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26. (Sky Sport Italia, via Talksport)

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, says he held talks with the Borussia Dortmund board about leaving this summer but is now happy to stay at the Bundesliga side. (Welt - in German)

Crystal Palace and Everton are interested in a permanent deal for 20-year-old Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman, who is expected to go out on loan this season. (Chronicle)

Sunderland insist they have got a higher fee for 29-year-old midfielder Jeremain Lens from Besiktas than the £4m reported by Turkish media. (Chronicle)

Chelsea are ready to challenge Manchester United for the signature of Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, who will cost about £90m. (Express)

Chelsea, Manchester United and Monaco are all interested in a move for 25-year-old Barcelona full-back Sergi Roberto, who could be available for 40m euros (£36.1m). (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Having lost Nemanja Matic to Manchester United against his wishes, Blues boss Antonio Conte admits he cannot prevent the club selling Belgium winger Eden Hazard, with Barcelona interested in the 26-year-old. (Daily Star)

Meanwhile...

Neymar's former club Santos are seeking a percentage of the Paris St-Germain forward's world record 222m euros (£200m) transfer fee from Barcelona because the Spanish side failed to honour one of the two friendlies stipulated in their deal to sign the Brazilian in 2013. (Marca)

PSG fans have mocked Barcelona defender Gerard Pique by getting the phrase 'se queada' - Spanish for 'he stays' - printed on the back of their shirts, in reference to the photo the Spaniard posted on Twitter with Neymar, prior to the Brazilian's transfer. (Telegraph)

Best of Sunday's transfer news

Barcelona are preparing to make a bid for England and Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, 21, after selling Neymar for £200m. (Sunday Express)

Alli's Spurs team-mate Eric Dier, 23, has attracted interest from Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga champions are ready to make a £50m offer for the England midfielder. (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona want to sign Monaco's 21-year-old France winger Thomas Lemar. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton will move for Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck, 26, if they cannot persuade his French team-mate Olivier Giroud, 30, to leave the Emirates. (Sunday People)

Real Madrid have assured Wales midfielder Gareth Bale, 28, he is "the future of the club", in a move that will disappoint Manchester United.(Observer)