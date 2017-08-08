Football transfer gossip: Coutinho, Mahrez, Rose, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sigurdsson

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Barcelona want to sign Liverpool's Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, by the end of the week. (Mirror)

But Liverpool are refusing to sell Coutinho, as a Barcelona delegation flew to England to negotiate a deal. The La Liga club are willing to up their bid to £120m. (Daily Star)

Chelsea have launched a £25m bid for Arsenal's England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23. (Daily Mail)

Antonio Conte wants Chelsea to bid for Tottenham and England full-back Danny Rose, 27. (Sun)

Inter Milan have joined the race for Leicester's playmaker Riyad Mahrez, after Roma had a £32m bid for the 26-year-old turned down. The Foxes want £50m for the Algeria winger. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain are ready to offer £80m for Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, as they try to beat Manchester City for the Arsenal star. (Independent)

Chelsea and Manchester United have received encouragement to pursue a deal to sign Serge Aurier after PSG decided to put the 24-year-old Ivory Coast right-back up for sale. (Telegraph)

Southampton are prepared to let Virgil van Dijk, 26, 'rot in the stands' than sell the Dutch defender. (Daily Express)

Negotiations between Everton and Swansea over a deal for Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27, have broken down but any suggestion the deal is completely off is nonsense. (Sky Sports)

Brighton are prepared to break their transfer record again this summer to bring in a striker, having paid PSV Eindhoven £10m for midfielder Davy Propper, 25. (Brighton Argus)

Stoke's Spanish defender Marc Muniesa, 25, is nearing a transfer to La Liga side Girona. (Stoke Sentinel)

Liverpool are set to turn down a request from Hannover to take 17-year-old forward Ben Woodburn on loan. (Daily Mail)

Birmingham have rejected a £3m bid from Derby for striker Che Adams with Blues boss Harry Redknapp keen to hang on to the 21-year-old. (Birmingham Mail)

Marseille are hoping to finalise a deal to sign defender Jordan Amavi, 23, from Aston Villa before the end of the week. (L'Equipe - in French)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez says he is preparing his Premier League team for a relegation battle. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile...

Watford midfielder Valon Behrami has unveiled a tattoo on his leg that gives an insight into his troubled upbringing in war-torn Kosovo. (Daily Mail)

A Manchester United fan at the Super Cup has gone on a rant about his "horror show hotel" in Skopje. (Manchester Evening News)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has his very own computer game called Zlatan Legends. (ESPN)

Cristiano Ronaldo escaped a nasty fall after slipping on a towel as he stepped off the Real Madrid team bus. (Telegraph)

