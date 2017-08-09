Football transfer gossip: Mbappe, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez, Willian

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Paris St-Germain are close to signing France and Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, 18, for 180m euros (£163m) and already have a deal in place for team-mate Fabinho, 23, who can play in defence and midfield. (Daily Record)

If Mbappe does leave, Monaco will bid for 30-year-old AC Milan and Colombia striker Carlos Bacca. (Caracol Radio, via Sun)

Chelsea have made a £35m bid for Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, who has just one year left on his contract with the Gunners. (Daily Star)

Arsenal have warned that Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, could revive his attempts to force a move away from the Emirates. (Mirror)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the biggest obstacle to any negotiations between Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, and Barcelona. (Marca)

But Coutinho will not hand in a transfer request to force through a deal. (Sport)

Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Willian, 29, had talks with Manchester United this summer about rejoining former boss Jose Mourinho. (Goal)

Newcastle have secured a season-long loan for Chelsea winger Kenedy, 21. The Brazilian was sent home from the Blues' pre-season tour in China last month following a social media row. (Mirror)

Manchester United have opened talks with striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a new contract, despite the 35-year-old still recovering from a knee ligament injury that will keep him out until next year. (Daily Mail)

Borussia Dortmund have told Barcelona they must pay 150m euros (£135m) for France forward Ousmane Dembele, 20, as the Spanish club search for a replacement for PSG and Brazil striker Neymar, 25. (Guardian)

Marseille boss Rudi Garcia says Arsenal and France striker Olivier Giroud would be the "ideal" signing, but the 30-year-old is not interested in joining the Ligue 1 side. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is intent on making at least one more signing before the transfer window closes - with Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, 27, and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, 28, potential targets. (Manchester Evening News)

Middlesbrough and Netherlands midfielder Marten de Roon, 26, is set to rejoin former club Atalanta, despite only leaving the Italian side for Boro last summer. (Gazette)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has spoken to Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger about signing Spanish striker Lucas Perez, but the Gunners are holding out for £13.4m for the 28-year-old. (Chronicle)

Spain midfielder Isco, 25, is close to signing a new deal at Real Madrid - ensuring Manchester United and Arsenal will miss out on a move. (Independent)

Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi flew to Marseille on Wednesday and could have a medical with the French club on Thursday as the 23-year-old looks set to sign on a season-long loan. (L'Equipe - in French)

Sunderland are interested in signing former midfielder Grant Leadbitter, 31, from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough. (Sunderland Echo)

Former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado, 32, has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce from Spanish outfit Villarreal. (AS)

Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback, 27, is set to be left out of the promoted side's 25-man Premier League squad. (Shields Gazette)

Manager Antonio Conte has told the Chelsea board to sign 25-year-old Barcelona and Spain full-back Sergi Roberto, who has a release clause of 40m euros (£36.2m). (Sport - in Spanish)

Watford are ready to end their pursuit of left-back Kieran Gibbs, 27, because they refuse to match Arsenal's £16m asking price. (Daily Mail)

Valencia and Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo,23, is close to joining Premier League champions Chelsea. (Don Balon, via Express)

Luka Modric will miss Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup first leg away to Barcelona because of a red card picked up in the second leg of the trophy's 2014 edition. Under current rules, the Croatia midfielder would have already served the ban but this is Real's first appearance in the event for three years. (AS)

Ex-Newcastle and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given, 41, has criticised former Stoke team-mate Giannelli Imbula. The Potters' club record signing looks set to be sold to French side Monaco. (Off The Ball)

Barcelona want to sign Liverpool's Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, by the end of the week. (Mirror)

But Liverpool are refusing to sell Coutinho, as a Barcelona delegation flew to England to negotiate a deal. The La Liga club are willing to up their bid to £120m. (Star)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has told the media in a public statement that the club have no plans to sell Gareth Bale, 28, following interest from Manchester United. (Star)

Chelsea have launched a £25m bid for Arsenal's England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23. (Mail)

Inter Milan have joined the race for Leicester's playmaker Riyad Mahrez, after Roma had a £32m bid for the 26-year-old turned down. The Foxes want £50m for the Algeria winger. (Mirror)