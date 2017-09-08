BBC Sport - Couch to 5k: Celebrities help people who have done little or no running

Go from couch to 5k in just nine weeks

  • From the section Sport

Think you can't run? Surprise yourself!

Choose which celebrity you'd like help from in the new Couch to 5K programme, designed for people who have done little or no running.

Find out more about the programme and how to download the app here.

And take a look at the Get Inspired guides if you'd like to find out how to get into running or mass participation running events.

Go from couch to 5k in just nine weeks

Top Stories