Josh Doherty: Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell brings in former Watford defender

Josh Doherty (left) has played for Northern Ireland at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level

Crawley Town manager Harry Kewell has signed Northern Ireland Under-21 full-back Josh Doherty.

The 21-year-old, who has agreed a one-year contract with the option of a further year, played under Kewell during the Australian's spell as Watford Under-21 boss.

Doherty left Watford in 2016 and joined Leyton Orient, who released him in January when he joined Ards.

"He's someone I know well from my time at Watford," Kewell said.

"He's young, hungry and has both international and domestic experience, so he's a good addition to our squad."

