Transfer gossip: Lemar, Costa, Coutinho, Silva, Sanchez, Mane

Transfer news

Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco in January. The 21-year-old will sign a five-year deal worth £250,000 a week. (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester United are prepared to rival the Gunners in the chase for Lemar. (Sunday Mirror)

Philippe Coutinho is hurt by Barcelona's lack of effort to complete his signing in the summer transfer window and the 25-year-old is now prepared to turn down a move to the Nou Camp from Liverpool. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Atletico Madrid sent a delegation of officials to meet Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia on Saturday in order to finalise the signing of striker Diego Costa, 28. (Sunday Express)

Leicester City summer signing Adrien Silva, 28, is training with his brother as he is not allowed to train with his new club. The midfielder's move from Sporting Lisbon has been shrouded in controversy because paperwork missed Fifa's deadline. (Leicester Mercury)

Juventus will compete with Liverpool to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, in January. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has revealed his Chile team-mate Alexis Sanchez, 28, was bitter when his move from Arsenal to Etihad Stadium broke down. (Manchester Evening News)

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has asked midfielder Ivan Perisic to take on more responsibility and has heaped praise on the 28-year-old following his decision to sign a new contract despite strong interest from Manchester United. (Goal)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will need to "bring something to the table" if he is to be good enough to succeed at Liverpool following the 24-year-old midfielder's move during the transfer window. (Sky Sports - via Metro)

AC Milan made a bid to sign 24-year-old striker Andrea Belotti in the summer, Torino's director of football Gianluca Petrachi has confirmed. (Football 365)

Meanwhile...

England midfielder Jill Scott has shared an image of a quirky tattoo on her wrist. (Twitter)

The original Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, has become a supporter of Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Championship club asked the Star Wars actor if he was a fan after he began 'liking' a number of posts linked to the club. He tweeted: "When asked if I liked the "Wolves" I thought they meant the animal. But everyone got so excited-I HAD to be a fan-there's no turning back now!"

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is seemingly starting his own assist business. After his side's win over Liverpool, the Belgium international tweeted team-mate Gabriel Jesus and said just "call me" if you need a goal to be set up. (Twitter)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will not be appealing against Sadio Mane's red card from the 5-0 defeat, saying it would be "another waste of time, like the game". (Independent)

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand appeared to suggest he has got away with challenges similar to that of Mane. (Twitter)

Marseille forward Dimitri Payet has described Slaven Bilic as a "father" figure to him while at West Ham, but said he had several reasons to leave. (So Foot - via Evening Standard)

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno has expressed his delight at Philippe Coutinho staying at the club despite being the subject of bids from Barcelona during the transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo - via Four Four Two)