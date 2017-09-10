Transfer gossip: Griezmann, Costa, Hodgson, De Boer, Bale, Alderweireld

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson is favourite to replace Frank de Boer if the Dutchman is sacked as manager at Crystal Palace. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are keeping their number seven shirt free for 26-year-old striker Antoine Griezmann, whom they believe they can eventually sign from Atletico Madrid for £100m. (Daily Star)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has relocated his family to Madrid as the 28-year-old expects a deal to be finalised which will allow him to rejoin Atletico. (Football 365)

Chelsea are prepared to battle Barcelona to secure the signature of highly rated Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Atakan Akkaynak, 18. (Daily Express)

West Ham have earmarked highly rated Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri as the man they want to replace manager Slaven Bilic. (Daily Express)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Neymar's decision to leave Barcelona for Paris St-Germain was based on money not ambition. The Gunners' boss says the decision shows the 25-year-old does not want to play with the best team-mates. (BeIn Sports - via Goal.com)

Arsenal's transfer market dealings could change as the man who leads the pursuit of players - Dick Law - is set to leave the role, but Arsene Wenger has denied chief executive Ivan Gazidis will take over Law's responsibilities. (Evening Standard)

Wenger has revealed it was the "values" at Arsenal that persuaded him to turn down Manchester United when they asked him to replace Sir Alex Ferguson as manager at Old Trafford. (Independent)

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward will use the club's commercial prowess to lure Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, 28, and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, 26, to the club next summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Bayern Munich legend Stefan Effenberg believes the German champions should think about selling Robert Lewandowski after the striker "attacked the philosophy" of the club in the media. (t-online.de - via Goal.com)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has identified Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld, 28, as the long-term central defensive successor to Vincent Kompany. (Football 365)

Guardiola is furious with Kompany after his captain played a full 90 minutes on international duty with Belgium despite picking up a calf injury. (Daily Mirror)

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was planning a year's sabbatical but he could be back in a job as early as January with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua having contacted him over the possibility of replacing Gustavo Poyet. (TMW - via Marca)

Carlo Ancelotti could leave Bayern Munich as soon as January, according to the club's former player Mario Basler, who says the Italian has signed a deal to move to a Chinese club. (Sport1 - via Daily Mail)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says the club need to sign another striker. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has revealed he will be following the Philadelphia Eagles in the new NFL season. Alongside an image of his personalised shirt he tweeted: "All about the Eagles for the new #NFL season!"

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho "feels sorry" for Arsenal fans and has "no idea" how Arsene Wenger is still manager at the club, according to TV host Piers Morgan. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool striker Danny Ings was substituted in an under-23 fixture on Sunday prompting fears the 25-year-old may face another spell out with injury. (Sky Sports)

Winger Wilfried Zaha has called on Crystal Palace to unite as pressure on manager Frank de Boer mounts. (Twitter)

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp says Renato Sanches' confidence looks "shattered" after the midfielder's Swansea debut against Newcastle at the Liberty Stadium. (Sky Sports)

Former Brazil and Barcelona striker Romario has shared a video of his beach football skills. (Instagram)

Arsenal remain interested in Manchester City's 22-year-old England winger Raheem Sterling. (Mail on Sunday)

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is hurt by Barcelona's lack of effort to complete his signing in the summer transfer window and the 25-year-old Brazil international is now prepared to turn down a move to the Nou Camp. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Leicester City and Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva, 28, is training with his brother as he is not allowed to train with his new club following his move from Sporting Lisbon, after paperwork missed Fifa's deadline. (Leicester Mercury)

The Foxes and West Brom are keen to sign 34-year-old France defender Bacary Sagna, who is a free agent. (Mail on Sunday)