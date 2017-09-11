Transfer gossip: Toby Alderweireld, Demarai Gray, Andre Schurrle, Paulo Dybala

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

The agent of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld says the 28-year-old "deserves a correct contract from the club or a transfer". (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester are confident winger Demarai Gray, 21, will sign a new contract worth £50,000 a week. (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham missed out on signing the former Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle, 26, from Borussia Dortmund on transfer deadline day. (Sun)

Real Madrid have joined Liverpool in the race for 21-year-old RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. (TalkSport)

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba claims Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, 24, who joined Spurs from Paris St-Germain, has signed for the wrong team. (Daily Express)

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, 23, has refused to rule out joining fellow Argentina international Lionel Messi at Barcelona but insists he is happy at the Italian club. (FourFourTwo)

Barcelona have delayed the signing of Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina, 22, in order to avoid upsetting Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano. (Diario Gol via Daily Express)

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has said he considered moving to Manchester United two years ago - and the 27-year-old has not ruled out a move in the future. (Manchester Evening News)

Sporting Kansas City defender Erik Palmer-Brown, 20, has signed a pre-contract with Manchester City and will join the club in January. (ESPN)

Paris St-Germain's president claims other top clubs offered more than the £166m they will pay for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, 18, after this season. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has criticised Robert Lewandowski after the striker questioned why the German champions didn't match the summer spending of Paris St-Germain and Barcelona. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile...

An image showing Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson's facial injuries from the clash with Liverpool's Sadio Mane on Saturday has appeared online. (Daily Mirror)

Only one Premier League player has been included in the top 10 ratings of Fifa 18, to be released at the end of the month. (Metro)

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare broke his thighbone and jaw in a car crash last September, but a year on he had this announcement...

The January transfer window could be abolished as Europe's top clubs seek a huge football overhaul. (Sun)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been trying his hand at photography. (Manchester City)

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk suffered an unhappy return to Saints duty as he played in the under-23 side's 4-0 defeat by Aston Villa. (Sun)

The best of Monday's gossip...

Sam Allardyce is also being linked with a return to Palace. (Daily Mail)

But the former England manager has reiterated he does not want to return to Selhurst Park, despite saving Palace last season. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester United are keeping their number seven shirt free for 26-year-old striker Antoine Griezmann, whom they believe they can eventually sign from Atletico Madrid for £100m. (Daily Star)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has relocated his family to Madrid as the 28-year-old expects a deal to be finalised which will allow him to rejoin Atletico. (Football 365)

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes could face a fine for pushing Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's draw with Manchester United on Saturday. (Times)