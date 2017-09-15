Transfer gossip: Alderweireld, Rabiot, Werner, Courtois, Varane, Butland

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Inter Milan are hoping to beat Arsenal and Tottenham to the signing of 22-year-old Paris St-Germain and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (Calciomercato, via Talksport)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, 28, says he is concentrating on trying to win trophies with Spurs while the Belgium international's father and agent sort out his contract. (Talksport)

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is open to a move to the Premier League, but Real Madrid are likely to rival any bid for the 21-year-old Germany international. (Don Balon, via Daily Star)

PSG defender Thomas Meunier, 26, says Belgium team-mate and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25, would be a good addition for the French club. (La Parisien, via Daily Star)

Manchester United should sign Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane, 24, and Borussia Dortmund's 28-year-old Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says former United striker Louis Saha. (Daily Mirror)

Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland believes he can become England number one while playing for the Potters, but the 24-year-old also wants Champions League football. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller, 28, has admitted he considered leaving the Bundesliga champions for Manchester United in 2015. (Kicker, via Independent)

Manchester City and France left-back Benjamin Mendy, 23, would not have left Monaco if Chelsea was his only option, says the club's vice president Vadim Vasilyev. (L'Equipe, via Independent)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has sent scouts to watch 21-year-old Benfica's Serbiawinger Andrija Zivkovic. (O Jogo, via Metro)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is confident defender and captain Jamaal Lascelles, 23, will soon sign an improved contract. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola fears academy midfielder Brahim Diaz, 18, could be tempted by a move to Real Madrid. (Daily Express)

West Brom's owners have rejected an approach from a US investor to buy the club. (Bloomberg, via Birmingham Mail)

Everton have to sign a number nine in the January transfer window to stand any chance of qualifying for Europe, says former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves. (BBC Radio 5 live)

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte, 23, will reject a move to Barcelona in order to sign for Real Madrid. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Meanwhile...

From Bob Marley to Muhammad Ali, Watford striker Andre Gray has revealed the story behind his many tattoos. (Telegraph)

Newcastle's 22-year-old midfielder Isaac Hayden is a regular helper at one of the city's food banks. (Independent)

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay with the club "for a long time", despite speculation surrounding his future. (FourFourTwo)

Liverpool fans have suggested former midfielder Steven Gerrard looks more like Reds right-back Jon Flanagan after he was brought back as one of the club's 'legends' in Pro Evolution Soccer 2018. (Sun)

Rafa Benitez says he missed part of Newcastle United's 1-0 victory at Swansea last Sunday while watching at home on television - because a storm knocked out his signal. (Daily Mail)

The best of Friday's gossip...

Real Madrid are set to revive their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, and Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, 26, next summer. (Don Balon, via Goal)

However, Spain goalkeeper De Gea has hinted at a long-term Manchester United stay - by moving into a new house. (Sun)

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, will reject a move to Real Madrid in order to join the Gunners' Premier League rivals Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)

Sanchez is on a short-list of forwards Real are interested in, which also includes Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, 29, Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, and Torino's Andrea Belotti, 23. (Don Balon, via Sun)

Liverpool will look to sign Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, 25, in January. (Calicomercato, via Talksport)