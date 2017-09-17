Transfer gossip: De Bruyne, Sanchez, Gray, Llorente, Coutinho

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Manchester City will open talks with Kevin de Bruyne, 26, over a new contract and the Belgium midfielder could double his existing £6m-a-year wages. (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid have started talks with Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, 28, over a move in January - but senior players at the Spanish club don't want the Chilean to join. (Don Balon via Daily Express)

Leicester rejected bids from both Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth for 21-year-old winger Demarai Gray this summer. (Mirror)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente, 32, says he was offered a new Swansea City contract but could not turn down the chance to join Spurs. (Wales Online)

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, has spoken about his failed move to Barcelona and says he was "honoured" to have been wanted by the La Liga side. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 30, says Arsenal passed up on the opportunity to re-sign him when he returned to England from Barcelona in 2014. (Metro)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has identified either Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, 29, or Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez, 22, to replace Michael Carrick at the end of the season. (Daily Star)

Mourinho dismissed the suggestion that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 24, faces 12 weeks out as "complete nonsense". (Daily Mail)

The United manager also believes former striker Wayne Rooney, 31, will return to Old Trafford in the future after leaving for Everton in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman insists he will leave the club's January transfer window planning to director of football Steve Walsh as he focuses on stopping the club's poor form. (Liverpool Echo)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Striker Oumar Niasse put a smile on some Everton fans' faces on Sunday, by sitting in the away end at Old Trafford during their defeat at Manchester United. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko's former youth club Montrouge are getting two minibuses as part of his £40m move from Monaco. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain could run out of Neymar shirts after selling 120,000 in the last month. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, has reportedly sold his fleet of cars as he prepares to leave Stamford Bridge and return to Spain. (Daily Mirror)

Everton fans are questioning their club's decision to sign a sleeve sponsorship deal with Angry Birds as they are worried the logo may contain red. (Daily Mail)

The best of Sunday's gossip...

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, 25, interests Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus. (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has started talks with 28-year-old Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez over a possible move. (Don Balon via football.london)

Tottenham are interested in Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, 24, which could put any move for Everton's Ross Barkley, 23, in doubt. (Sun on Sunday)

Leicester are set to complete the £22m signing of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva after approval from Fifa. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United fear midfielder Paul Pogba could be out for longer than first thought as he faces being sidelined for up to 12 weeks with a hamstring injury (Sunday Times - subscription required)