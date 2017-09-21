Transfer gossip: Sanchez, Dybala, Costa, Evans, Pogba, Barry, Morata

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Manchester City fear Paris St-Germain are now favourites to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, who is out of contract next summer and is reported to want £400,000 a week in wages. (Sun)

Liverpool are plotting a move for 18-year-old Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano. (Bild, via Metro)

Manchester United are considering a move for 27-year-old Santos midfielder Lucas Lima, who is out of contract at the start of this year. (Talksport)

Juventus chief Beppe Marotta says the Italian club will be powerless to prevent forward Paulo Dybala leaving for Barcelona if the 23-year-old wants the move. (Sun)

Pep turns De Bruyne into a star Manchester City are often accused of simply trying to buy success, so is it time we gave their manager Pep Guardiola some credit for improving his big-name players too? Read more Match of the Day analysis

Arsenal have made an approach to sign 19-year-old Marseille defender Christopher Rocchia (Foot Mercato, via Metro)

However, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger says the club are no longer interested in signing West Brom's 29-year-old centre-back Jonny Evans, who was linked with them this summer. (Daily Star)

Aston Villa are one of five Championship clubs reported to be keeping tabs on Rangers' Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, 21, following a goal-laden beginning in Scotland that has seen him score eight times in 10 games. (Birmingham Mail)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Wayne Rooney has hired an ex-Manchester United bodyguard known as 'Big Ginge', who has been driving him to Everton training after his two-year driving ban. (Daily Mail)

Midfielder Paul Pogba, 24, has being ordered to take a 10-day holiday by Manchester United ahead of his rehab for a hamstring injury. (Sun)

Antoine Griezmann utilised the lyrics to Three Lions on Twitter to welcome striker Diego Costa back to Atletico Madrid, after it was announced he would be returning to the Spanish club from Chelsea. "Is coming hooome, is coming hooome," wrote the French forward.

Chelsea's sale of Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid means the club have made nearly £500m by selling players they no longer need since January 2014. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 23, crashed his car on his way home from training - but escaped serious injury. (Sun)

Before he left for Chelsea, striker Alvaro Morata, 24, warned Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that manager Zinedine Zidane's preferential treatment of players would hinder the La Liga champions this season. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Former England manager Steve McClaren is one of the favourites to succeed Harry Redknapp as the new Birmingham City boss. (Birmingham Mail)

Arsene Wenger admits he was keen on bringing Gareth Barry to Arsenal back in 2009, but the now 36-year-old midfielder opted to move to Manchester City from Aston Villa instead. (Metro)

The best of Thursday's gossip...

Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard, 26, has ruled out a big-money move to French club Paris St-Germain. (SFR Sport via Express)

PSG have offered striker Edinson Cavani to Real Madrid after the 30-year-old Uruguayan was involved in a bust-up with team-mate Neymar, 25. (Sport via Star)

Chelsea and Everton are also interested in Cavani but face competition from Napoli. (Mail)

Manchester City could try to swap England winger Raheem Sterling, 22, for Arsenal's 28-year-old Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window. (Mirror)