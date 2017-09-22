Transfer gossip: Mertens, Draxler, Gomes, Jesus, Costa, Pochettino

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Chelsea are leading Liverpool, Tottenham, Southampton, Manchester City and Manchester United in the hunt for Elye Wahi, 14, who is already scoring goals for Caen's under-17 side and comes from Courcouronnes, the same Paris suburb as Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante. (Sun)

Arsenal were keen to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens, 30, this summer and the Gunners could try to sign him again, taking advantage of a 30m euro (£26.5m) release clause in his contract. (Calciomercato)

The odds on Paris St-Germain winger Julian Draxler, 24, moving to the Premier League in January have fallen. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has urged Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to sign midfielder Andre Gomes, 24, from Barcelona this summer. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Can little Girona solve Man City's big problem? Girona are enjoying their first season in La Liga - with five points from their opening five games Girona play the biggest game in their history against Barcelona on Saturday - with Man City showing more than a little interest in the fixture

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, 20, is set for a significant pay rise after opening negotiations over a new deal just nine months since his £27m move from Palmeiras. (Manchester Evening News)

Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea, says he has no idea if he has a future with the Blues. (Daily Star)

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, has said he never seriously considered leaving Borussia Dortmund for the Chinese Super League last summer. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are in talks to sign 22-year-old Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

American president Donald Trump's 11-year-old son, Barron, has signed a deal to join MLS side DC United's under-12 team. (Sun)

Diego Costa is moving everything out of England after quitting Chelsea to return to Atletico Madrid - including the nightclub he had installed in his Surrey mansion. (Sun)

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded that fellow striker Gareth Bale be dropped to make room for 21-year-old Marco Asensio. (Daily Express)

Heavyweight Hughie Fury dropped in on Manchester United's training session on Friday before his world-title fight with WBO champion Joseph Parker this weekend. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino took his players and chairman Daniel Levy out to dinner this week - and picked up the £7,000 bill. (Sun)

Alternatively, the bill was actually £10,000 for the meal, which was 50 players and staff at posh West End restaurant The Beast. (Daily Star)

Nigel Pearson says he has put aside his differences with Leicester's Thai owners after agreeing to work with them again as head coach of another of their clubs, Belgian second-tier side OH Leuven. (Daily Mirror)

The best of Friday's gossip...

Manchester City fear Paris St-Germain are now favourites to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, who is out of contract next summer and is reported to want £400,000 a week in wages. (Sun)

Liverpool are plotting a move for 18-year-old Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano. (Bild, via Metro)

Manchester United are considering a move for 27-year-old Santos midfielder Lucas Lima, who is out of contract at the start of this year. (Talksport)

Juventus chief Beppe Marotta says the Italian club will be powerless to prevent forward Paulo Dybala leaving for Barcelona if the 23-year-old wants the move. (Sun)

Manchester United will miss out on signing Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, 26, as the France player has decided to stay with the La Liga side. (El Confidencial, via Mirror)