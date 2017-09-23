Transfer gossip: Ozil, Giroud, Costa, Sanchez, King, Shaw, McCormack

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Mesut Ozil is set to turn down Arsenal's new contract offer, with the 28-year-old midfielder keen to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool asked Barcelona to "stop harassing playmaker Philippe Coutinho" during the summer after the club made it clear they wouldn't sell the 25-year-old. (Sunday Express)

Manchester City are worried that they are about to be outbid by Paris St-Germain for 28-year-old Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez. (Sunday Sun)

Everton are determined to sign striker Olivier Giroud in January, and are prepared to offer Arsenal £40m for the 30-year-old. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman also wants to bring Bournemouth forward Joshua King, 25, to the club. (Sunday Sun)

The Toffees offered 75m euros, and a bonus, for Chelsea's Diego Costa but the striker only wanted to play at Atletico Madrid. (Marca)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says defender Luke Shaw has to improve if he is to make Manchester United'sstarting line-up following his return from injury. (Sky Sports)

Nathan Redmond believes that Southampton were never under pressure to sell 26-year-old defender Virgil van Dijk as Premier League clubs are now stronger financially and can hold on to their best players. (Sunday Star)

Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack is in talks with Melbourne City, with the 31-year-old set for a loan move. (Express and Star)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Manchester United will make a decision next week on whether Paul Pogba will undergo surgery on his hamstring. (ESPN)

Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot says he has "fallen in love" with the city and that leaving the club would break his heart. (Express)

Gary Cahill and John Stones' Instagram accounts were mixed up by their PR agencies, with Stones congratulating Chelsea on their win and Alvaro Morata on his hat-trick. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus says he's trying to cut out unhealthy food, such as pizza and pastries, or face a telling off from his mum. (Daily Mail via Sun)

Cristiano Ronaldo tried to persuade singer Madonna to take her adopted son, David Banda, to the Sporting Lisbon academy where he began his career. Madonna, however, opted to take David to Benfica. (Sabadao via AS)

Diego Costa looked pretty pleased as he watched his new team Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla.

The best of Saturday's gossip...

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says getting Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck to sign new deals is "something we want to address" but expects "more and more players going into the final year of their contracts". The 26-year-olds' contracts run until the summer of 2019. (Guardian)

Real Madrid are constantly monitoring the progress made by Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, 25. (Diario Madridista, via Daily Express)

Chelsea are leading Liverpool, Tottenham, Southampton, Manchester City and Manchester United in the chase for Elye Wahi, 14, who is already scoring goals for Caen's under-17 side and comes from Courcouronnes, the same Paris suburb as Blues midfielder N'Golo Kante. (Sun)

Arsenal were keen to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens, 30, this summer and the Gunners could try to sign him again, taking advantage of a 30m euro (£26.5m) release clause in his contract. (Calciomercato)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says 28-year-old striker Andy Carroll, who has two years left on his Hammers deal, needs to prove he can stay fit if he wants a new contract with the club. (Daily Mail)