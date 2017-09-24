Transfer gossip: De Gea, Costa, Alli, Sandro, Sterling, Asensio, Moukoudi

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Manchester United are set to open contract talks with goalkeeper David de Gea,26,and are confident he will remain with the club despite interest from Real Madrid. (Independent)

Everton made a £70m attempt to sign Chelsea strikerDiego Costa, 28, in the final days of the summer transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid want to sign Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli and will offer Mateo Kovacic in a swap deal. Alli, 21, is under contract at Spurs until 2022. (Daily Star via Don Balon)

Arsenal are one of four teams interested in signing Le Havre defender Harold Moukoudi. Nice, Bordeaux and Red Bull Leipzig are also keen on the 19-year-old. (Sun)

Real Madrid will offer forward Marco Asensio a new contract containing a world record release clause to deter any approaches for the 21-year-old. (Daily Express via AS)

Chelsea are set to renew their interest in Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, 26, in the January transfer window. (TransferMarketWeb)

Manchester City are ready to offer wingerRaheem Sterling, 22, a new deal to ward off interest from Arsenal. Sterling has three years left on his contract. (Daily Star)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto, 25, who has a 40m euro (£35.3m) release clause in his contract. (Calciomercato via Don Balon)

West Ham are considering a January move for defender Francesco Vicari, 23, from Serie A side SPAL. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile...

Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen returned to Ajax, the club where he spent six years before joining the Toffees in the summer, to say goodbye to the fans. Ronald Koeman gave Klaassen permission after he played 55 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 win over Bournemouth. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace, the Premier League's bottom club, will play a friendly this week in a bid to rebuild the players' confidence. (Daily Mirror)

Steven Gerrard says he talked former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez out of signing midfielder Gareth Barrywhen Xabi Alonso left in 2009. (Goal.com)

Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinhohas had a tough time since his failed move to Barcelona. (Daily Express)

Fenerbahce midfielder Souza has offered to buy a frustrated fan a new TV after he smashed the screen during the Istanbul derby win against Besiktas. (Sun)

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistlerooy left the club after a disagreement with Cristiano Ronaldo left manager Sir Alex Ferguson with no choice but to sell him. (Daily Mail)

Daniel Adshead, who became the youngest player in Rochdale history this week, was not allowed to get changed with his team-mates. The midfielder, who is 16 years and 17 days old, could not use the changing rooms because of child protection regulations. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham have shared pictures from the building site of their new stadium, which is 10 miles away from their currently Wembley home.

The best of Sunday's gossip...

Midfielder Mesut Ozil, 28, is set to turn down Arsenal's offer of a new contract because he is keen to join Manchester United. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool asked Barcelona to "stop harassing" playmaker Philippe Coutinho during the summer, after making it clear they would not sell the 25-year-old. (Sunday Express)

Manchester City are worried they will be outbid by Paris St-Germain for 28-year-old Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez. (Sun on Sunday)

Everton are determined to sign 30-year-old striker Olivier Giroud in January, and are prepared to offer Arsenal £40m. (Sunday Mirror)