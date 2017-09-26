Transfer gossip: Griezmann, Hazard, Sanchez, Candreva, Rooney

Manchester United are considering an £88m move for Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann, 26, next summer after boss Jose Mourinho requested a deal be completed. (Daily Express)

Chelsea are confident midfielder Eden Hazard, 26, will sign a new deal at the club that will make the Belgium international the highest earner in English football on £300,000 a week. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain will beat Manchester City to a move for Alexis Sanchez by offering the 28-year-old Arsenal forward a £9m advance on his signing-on fee in January. (El Mecurio, via Sun)

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs tracking MK Dons' 16-year-old striker Dylan Asonganyi. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid are ready to rival Manchester United for Juventus' Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 23. (Mundo Deportivo, via Daily Star)

Chelsea are favourites to sign Edinson Cavani if the 30-year-old Uruguay forward leaves Paris St-Germain in January. (Sun)

Winger Antonio Candreva is set to leave Inter Milan, with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte an admirer of the 30-year-old Italy international. (Calciomercato, via Daily Star)

Everton could make a January move for Atletico Madrid and France forward Kevin Gameiro, 30, who may struggle for games after Diego Costa's arrival in Spain. (Daily Mirror)

Everton striker Wayne Rooney could be the latest character on Angry Birds - after the mobile app was unveiled as the club's sleeve sponsor. (Sun)

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry was presented with a signed Arsenal shirt by Arsene Wenger after the Gunners' 2-0 victory over the Baggies, in recognition of him breaking Ryan Giggs' Premier League appearance record of 632 games. (Daily Mirror)

"Welcome to my home, welcome to London. Thanks for the visit" - Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has posted a video on Instagram giving viewers a guided tour around his house, which reveals a huge trainer collection, cars and a home cinema.

The best of Tuesday's gossip

Tottenham are preparing a £30m bid for Everton's Ross Barkley, 23, with their Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele struggling with a foot problem. (ESPN)

Real Madrid are considering a January move for Paris St-Germain's Julian Draxler. The 24-year-old midfielder was previously linked with a move to Arsenal. (Daily Star via Don Balon)

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Genoa striker Pietro Pellegri, but the club will not sell the 16-year-old for anything less than £40m. (Sun)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted forward Raheem Sterling, 22, will stay at the club, despite interest from Arsenal. (London Evening Standard)