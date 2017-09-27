Transfer gossip: Carlton Cole, Radja Nainggolan, Dele Alli, Keinan Davis, Manuel Neuer

Crystal Palace are keen to sign free agent Carlton Cole, 33, as none of their senior strikers are fit. (Mirror)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has sent scouts to watch 29-year-old Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan. (Sun)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton had scouts watching England Under-20 forward Keinan Davis' latest impressive display for Aston Villa. The 19-year-old scored his second Championship goal in Villa's 4-0 win at Burton. (Mirror)

Gareth Southgate will include Dele Alli in his next England squad on Thursday - despite the 21-year-old Tottenham midfielder potentially facing a suspension. (Mirror)

Former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze, 39, is in line to become Argentine club San Lorenzo's new manager. (El Grafico - in Spanish)

Watford forward Richarlison, 20, decided to turn down an offer from Ajax and join the Hornets following a phone call from manager Marco Silva. (Watford Observer)

A North Korean player at Perugia has been banned by his country's government from speaking to the media after matches. (La Stampa)

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, 31, says he has been playing with a metal plate in his foot for the past nine years. (Bild - in German)

A match in Romania's fifth tier had to be abandoned because all the balls available were kicked into a river. (Obiectiv - in Romanian)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has warned 26-year-old midfielder James McCarthy not to take "risks" with his fitness after being called up by the Republic of Ireland. (Liverpool Echo)

Fifa and Uefa officials have been accused during an inquiry at the European Parliament of being "enablers" in a corrupt system that allows players and agents to avoid paying tax. (Guardian)

Arsenal and Liverpool could play their Premier League fixture at Emirates Stadium at 16:00 GMT on Christmas Eve. (Daily Telegraph)

Thousands of migrant workers in Qatar, including those building stadiums for the 2022 World Cup, are being subjected to potentially life-threatening heat and humidity, according to new research from Human Rights Watch. (Guardian)

The best of Wednesday's gossip

Manchester United are considering an £88m move for Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann, 26, next summer after boss Jose Mourinho requested a deal be completed. (Daily Express)

Chelsea are confident midfielder Eden Hazard, 26, will sign a new deal at the club that will make the Belgium international the highest earner in English football on £300,000 a week. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain will beat Manchester City to a move for Alexis Sanchez by offering the 28-year-old Arsenal forward a £9m advance on his signing-on fee in January. (El Mecurio, via Sun)

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs tracking MK Dons' 16-year-old striker Dylan Asonganyi. (Daily Mirror)