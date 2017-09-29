Transfer gossip: Timo Werner, Jack Wilshere, Reece Oxford, Ademola Lookman

From the section

Barcelona have joined Liverpool and Real Madrid in being interested in 21-year-old RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. (Mundo Deportivo, via Talksport)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, wants an extension to his Gunners contract after returning to first-team football. (Goal)

Tottenham are considering a move for 19-year-old Everton forward Ademola Lookman. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham and Liverpool target Geoffrey Kondogbia will join Valencia on a permanent deal from Inter Milan when the 24-year-old midfielder's loan at the Spanish club finishes. (Talksport)

West Ham United's 18-year-old defensive midfielder Reece Oxford will cut short his loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach and return to the club in December. (ESPN)

Bayern Munich are in talks with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel over their vacant managerial position. (SportBuzzer - in German)

Tuchel flew to Munich on Friday and has been in contact with the club's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. (Bild - in German, subscription required)

Stoke boss Mark Hughes says 22-year-old defender Kurt Zouma, on loan from Chelsea, is worth £40m. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has dismissed rumours linking the Eagles with a move for former West Ham striker Carlton Cole, 33, who is a free agent. (Croydon Advertiser)

Newcastle United are yet to begin talks with manager Rafael Benitez, 57, over a new contract. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Meanwhile...

Tottenham Hotspur's training ground was evacuated after a suspected World War Two bomb was discovered. (Evening Standard)

Political party Ukip does not believe that its new logo is in risk of breaching copyright, despite it strongly resembling the Premier League logo. (Independent)

Sacked Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp says Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce rang him fearing for his own job. (Birmingham Mail)

The best of Friday's gossip

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has sent scouts to watch 29-year-old Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan. (Sun)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton had scouts watching England Under-20 forward Keinan Davis' latest impressive display for Aston Villa. The 19-year-old scored his second Championship goal in Villa's 4-0 win at Burton. (Daily Mirror)