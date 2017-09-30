Commonwealth Games 2022: Birmingham only bidder for event

Basketball would be played in Victoria Square under Birmingham's proposals

Birmingham was the only city to submit a bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games before Saturday's deadline, the Commonwealth Games Federation says.

Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Victoria in Canada and a potential Australian entry had been thought to be possible bidders but none came forward.

The CGF says it will now review the bid to check it "meets the requirements of successfully hosting" the event.

Birmingham beat Liverpool earlier in September as Britain's candidate city.

David Grevemberg, chief executive of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said on Saturday: "There have also been continued expressions of interest and support from Canada, Malaysia and Australia."

A CGF board meeting is due to take place in Sri Lanka on 5 and 6 October and it says a final decision on the host city "is expected by the end of the year".

The cost of staging the event is expected to be at least £750m, which would be the most expensive sports event in Britain since the London 2012 Olympics.

Durban originally won the bidding process in 2015, but the South African city was was stripped of the event in March because it did not meet the criteria set by the CGF.