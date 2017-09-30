Transfer gossip: Hazard, Ancelotti, Sanchez, Wilshere, Deeney, Benitez

From the section

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 26, is set to sign a £300,000 a week deal to make him the highest paid player in the Premier League. (Sunday Express)

Carlo Ancelotti wants to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager after being sacked by Bayern Munich. (Mediaset, via Metro)

AC Milan are plotting a January transfer move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28. (Don Balon, via Daily Star)

Arsenal are planning to give 25-year-old midfielder Jack Wilshere a new four-year deal. (Sunday People)

Chelsea are following Steaua Bucharest's 19-year-old winger Florinel Coman. (Mail on Sunday)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has not ruled out a move for 29-year-old Watford striker Troy Deeney in January. (Hertfordshire Mercury)

Liverpool are keen on Sheffield United's 20-year-old winger David Brooks, who earned a Wales call-up this week. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Trabzonspor attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici, 20. (Fanatik, via Sun on Sunday)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez would be open to a return to former club Liverpool in the future. (Newcastle Chronicle)

West Ham midfielder Reece Oxford, 18, is "massively disappointed" his loan move to Borussia Moenchengladbach was cut short. (Sun on Sunday)

Barcelona forwards Gerard Deulofeu, 23, and Paco Alcacer, 24, want to quit the club after struggling to get chances under new boss Ernesto Valverde. (Marca, via Sunday Express)

Newcastle have held initial talks with several interested parties over potential investment at St James' Park. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, 27, wants his contract to at least match that of the new deal handed to 21-year-old team-mate Marco Asensio. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Fans of Brazilian side Ibis Sport are angry after the "worst team in the world" won three games in a row. (Guardian)

Barcelona could join the Premier League if Catalonia wins independence, according to the Catalan sports minister. (Sunday Express)

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, 28, has admitted to having to take five painkillers to get through every game. (Guardian)

Barcelona have joined Liverpool and Real Madrid in being interested in 21-year-old RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)

However, Liverpool's hopes of signing RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita in January rather than next summer as agreed are slim even if the German club exit the Champions League. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, wants an extension to his Gunners contract after returning to first-team football. (Goal.com)

Tottenham are considering a move for 19-year-old Everton forward Ademola Lookman. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool and Tottenham target Geoffrey Kondogbia will join Valencia on a permanent deal from Inter Milan when the 24-year-old midfielder's loan at the Spanish club finishes. (Talksport)